Liv Morgan to win at WWE King and Queen of the Ring but not be champion? Exploring the swerve 

Becky Lynch is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Liv Morgan at WWE King & Queen of the Ring this Saturday in Saudi Arabia. The two have been embroiled in a fierce rivalry amid Liv Morgan's heel turn on her revenge tour. The 29-year-old might not be the one to dethrone The Man, and an intriguing swerve could occur.

Triple H has announced that the winners of the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will be handed title matches at SummerSlam. In the women's tournament final, RAW's Lyra Valkyria will face the winner of Nia Jax and Bianca Belair, who battle this Friday on SmackDown.

The Queen of the Ring might decide that SummerSlam is too long to wait and that she could use the title opportunity that night. WWE is notorious for using twists, and the winner could negotiate with RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to get the title shot in Saudi Arabia.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's rivalry has involved many curveballs thus far. The latter has mysteriously been spotted with Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in backstage segments. Fans are attentive to the duo's back and forth, and this could give the Queen of the Ring a golden opportunity to strike. They could do so in a similar fashion to that of a Money in the Bank cash-in.

Lyra Valkyria could shock Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan at WWE King & Queen of the Ring

Lyra Valkyria has perhaps been the standout performer who has stepped up from NXT to the main roster since the 2024 Draft. The Irish star has shone during the Queen of the Ring tournament, beating Dakota Kai, Zoey Stark, and former WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY.

The 27-year-old holds a close bond with Becky Lynch that has been on display on RAW since her arrival. She came to her rescue when the Women's World Champion was attacked by Damage CTRL weeks ago.

Lyra Valkyria has issues with Liv Morgan due to her rivalry with Lynch. This led to the former NXT Women's Champion receiving a slap from Saturday's challenger on this past RAW.

The newest member of the red brand could look to shock the world, her friend, and her rival at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. She could put herself immediately in the title picture and prevail, given her booking on the main roster so far.

Nia Jax's feud with Lynch could be revisited at WWE King and Queen of the Ring

Nia Jax has had several issues with Becky Lynch during her WWE career. The two scrapped earlier this year, and The Irresistible Force even beat Big Time Becks on WWE RAW: Day 1, which was somewhat surprising.

Lynch bounced back and won against the Australian-American star before winning the Women's World Championship. However, they still have issues that could come to a head at WWE King & Queen of the Ring.

Jax could insist on facing the Irish star that night if she wins the Queen of the Ring tournament. She's a SmackDown roster member but could be desperate to win singles gold, having failed to do so since 2018.

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan would be protected if the Queen of the Ring used her title opportunity

Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's singles match for the Women's World Championship could turn into a triple threat match. That would be quite the twist, given that their feud has been personal, heading to the Jeddah Super Dome.

This would allow the two stars to remain strong and potentially not pin one another. They would have a legitimate argument for why they didn't prevail at WWE King & Queen of the Ring.

It could throw up a similar scenario at WWE King & Queen of the Ring to that of Seth Rollins' Money in the Bank cash-in from WrestleMania 31. The Architect cashed in on a vulnerable Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to win the WWE Championship.