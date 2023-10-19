Logan Paul should bring 30-year-old star with him to WWE SmackDown

Logan Paul needs to bring a 30-year-old star with him when he returns to WWE SmackDown on Friday night.

The social media megastar called out United States Champion Rey Mysterio after he successfully defeated Dillon Danis in a boxing match on October 14. Paul has been impressive so far in his limited matches with the company but could use some backup against Mysterio and the Latino World Order faction.

Popular YouTuber KSI also competed at the boxing event this past weekend in Manchester. KSI put up a strong effort against Tommy Fury but lost the match via majority decision after six rounds.

KSI has a massive following on social media and would bring a ton of new viewers to the product if he were to follow in Logan Paul's footsteps. KSI cosplayed as a Prime energy drink at WrestleMania 39 and tried to get involved in Logan Paul's match against Seth Rollins. It completely backfired, and Paul accidentally sent his friend crashing through the announce table with a Frog Splash.

Paul will likely have to deal with the entire LWO faction on SmackDown after calling out Rey Mysterio. It would be a smart move for The Maverick to start asking some of his friends – and possibly his brother Jake Paul – to join him in the company during his rivalry with Rey Mysterio and LWO.

KSI on if he'd ever join Logan Paul in WWE

KSI recently opened up on if he would ever decide to become a professional wrestler.

Logan Paul had many doubters when he first arrived in the promotion but has already proven all of them wrong. He has shown that he is a natural in the ring, and now fans are hoping to see him in the promotion more often.

During a recent interview with JOE, KSI was asked if he would ever want to join Paul in the promotion. KSI noted that being a wrestler is a difficult job and claimed that he would much rather just watch the action.

"[Will KSI join WWE?] Probably not. I don't mind like appearing here and there but I won't be joining WWE, man. They've got all the wrestlers at WWE but that sh*t is way too much for me. I can't take that many bumps. I much rather just watch it, honestly," he said. [0:56 to 1:15]

Logan Paul battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship last year at Crown Jewel but came up short. It will be fascinating to see if he can capture his first title in the company at the premium live event next month.

Would you like to see Paul win the United States Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

