Logan Paul to challenge for WWE title at WrestleMania 41 despite another feud being set up? Exploring the possibility 

Logan Paul couldn't secure a world championship match for WrestleMania 41 despite being a part of both the men's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches. However, he might still have the chance to be at The Show of Shows for a championship match in a Fatal Four-Way.

It so happens that a feud between The Maverick and AJ Styles is being set up. WWE has announced that The Phenomenal One will call out the former United States Champion on next week's RAW at Madison Square Garden. On a previous episode of Monday Night RAW, the YouTube sensation had mocked Styles backstage during an interview, reminding him of Paul eliminating him at Royal Rumble.

On the other hand, Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker had tried to sneak attack Styles with a Spear on the February 17, 2025 episode of Monday Night RAW. However, he moved out of the way and Dominik Mysterio suffered the impact. On this week's RAW, Finn Balor called out The Dog, claiming that he is still the Intercontinental Champion because The Prince has allowed him to be. Breakker destroyed The Judgment Day member, potentially setting up a WrestleMania match.

With all four superstars being entangled with one another in some way or the other, The Maverick and AJ Styles can challenge for the championship as well, making it a Fatal Four-Way for WrestleMania 41.

The Road to WrestleMania 41 has picked up pace

Cody Rhodes' challenger for WrestleMania 41 is John Cena. The Champ secured the opportunity by winning the men's Elimination Chamber match. He turned heel during the closing moments of the premium live event by aligning himself with The Rock. This change of character continues to make headlines among the fandom!

Next, up until Elimination Chamber, it seemed that Rhea Ripley would head into WrestleMania 41 as the Women's World Champion. However, IYO Sky dethroned her on WWE RAW and will face Bianca Belair at The Show of Shows.

Apart from the above two championship matches, two others have been confirmed. Jey Uso is Gunther's challenger for the World Heavyweight Championship and Charlotte Flair is Tiffany Stratton's challenger for the WWE Women's Championship.

