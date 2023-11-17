Logan Paul to find a new confidant in 39-year old on SmackDown? Analyzing impact of major move

Logan Paul has been having a great time in recent weeks. After he registered a much-anticipated victory against Dillon Danis in late October, Paul began November on a high note by winning the United States Championship against Rey Mysterio. Since then, he has been a subject of discussion in wrestling.

Many fans in the WWE Universe are keen on following Logan Paul's journey as a champion in WWE. While there are several things the 28-year-old could do as champion, there is a chance he might soon find a confidant on the blue brand with whom he can form a strong team.

The confidant in question is Santos Escobar. On last week's episode of SmackDown, Escobar turned heel by attacking Rey Mysterio. This led to shock in the Latino World Order. Given Paul and Escobar now have a common enemy, it won't be a surprise to see them join forces.

Even though this angle is speculative, the possibility of it happening is high because by teaming up with Logan Paul, Santos Escobar can get the spotlight he needs. This will help the 39-year-old progress in his career in WWE. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion books an angle like that.

WWE veteran claims Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster

When Logan Paul made his WWE debut in 2021, there were several questions about how he would perform as a wrestler. While several people criticized the 28-year-old, Paul proved his doubters wrong by performing spectacularly and winning the United States Championship.

Logan Paul's performance in the Stamford-based promotion has also led to a former WWE writer claiming Paul is better than 75% of the WWE roster. On Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo highly praised The Maverick and said:

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

You can check out what Vince Russo said about Logan Paul in the video below:

Whether Paul is better than 75% of WWE's roster or not is something that can be debated. However, it's safe to say that the United States Champion has performed beyond expectations. It will be worth observing what Paul achieves in his WWE career in the near future.

Would you like to see an Escobar-Paul team up on SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.