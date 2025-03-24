Logan Paul to force Adam Pearce into brutal stipulation for major WrestleMania match? Analysing the possibility

Logan Paul's attempt to bully Andrew Schulz on the March 10, 2025, episode of Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden backfired massively. He suffered a brutal beatdown at the hands of AJ Styles, who rushed to the ring to save Schulz from The Maverick. The growing rivalry between the superstars can become worthy of a WrestleMania match, but it must have a stipulation to add more flair to the event.

Ad

The Maverick's next WWE RAW appearance will be on March 31, 2025 when the show will emanate from The O2 in London. The former United States Champion took to social media to demand that The Phenomenal One meet him for a face-to-face confrontation since Styles' actions were unacceptable. If Styles agrees to Paul's demand, fans can expect to witness another brawl in the ring at The O2.

Given that this feud has received significant pop from the WWE Universe, General Manager Adam Pearce might make the match official for The Show of Shows. However, The Maverick can try to tip the scales in his favor by demanding an 'Underground Match' against his challenger.

Ad

Trending

An Underground Match replaces the ring with a canvas without any turnbuckles and ropes, and one can win only via a knockout or submission. Given that Logan Paul always reverts to using the brass knuckles, it'll be much easier for him to knock out The Phenomenal One rather than a traditional wrestling match, which requires a pinfall or submission.

Ad

AJ Styles is a technical wrestler who knows his way around the ring, and can counter Paul's athleticism rather effortlessly. To ensure that he has the upper hand, The Maverick can demand an 'Underground Match.'

WWE veteran showers praise on Logan Paul

The WWE Universe may not have accepted The Maverick as their own, but that is the fuel that keeps the heel going. He enters the arena with the intention of having the last laugh, and more often than not, he is successful.

Ad

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Logan Paul has incredible charisma and natural talent that allows him to raise the bar and outshine his opponents.

"I mean, you know, the guy has really raised the bar. He's so good at what he does and he's a natural at what he does. Unless you have somebody that's gonna match up to his talent, he's gonna overshadow whoever you put him in there with. He's that good, he's that comfortable, he's a great draw. Who do they have in that company right now you're gonna put in a match with him?"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Logan Paul has been a part of three WrestleManias since he began working with the wrestling juggernaut.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE