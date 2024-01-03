Logan Paul to get caught in a major blunder on WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution? Analyzing the possibility

Logan Paul is one of the major stars advertised for this week's WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution. While it's still unknown what he will do during the first Friday show of this year, it might be related to the ongoing tournament for his title.

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel last year to claim the United States Championship. The target on his back has grown larger and larger ever since he won the title, but when it comes to potential opponents, Kevin Owens has stood out the most. Interestingly, The Maverick may have a plot against The Prizefighter on SmackDown, but it could very easily backfire.

This week's blue brand episode will see the finals of the US Title Tournament between Santos Escobar and Kevin Owens. While the latter has not seen eye-to-eye with Paul, the former actually "helped" Logan win the title. With this in mind, Paul might want to see Santos win more.

Expand Tweet

Logan could be at commentary again to watch the action live. Towards the end, he could interfere and attack Owens but be spotted by the referee. As a result, Logan's actions could backfire as Kevin would win via disqualification and face the internet sensation at the Royal Rumble.

This would also remove Santos from the title picture for now, so he could focus on his new group with Los Lotharios, the Legado World Order, and possibly begin a feud against the Latino World Order.

Which other WWE SmackDown star has unfinished business with Logan Paul?

Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2023

Unsurprisingly, the YouTuber has made more enemies than friends since joining the Stamford-based promotion. One prominent name that he has issues with is none other than the Hall of Famer he took the US title from.

Rey Mysterio has been sidelined ever since Santos Escobar betrayed him on a previous WWE SmackDown, but will certainly want to challenge the champion when he returns. The Hall of Famer has even stated that he still has unfinished business with Logan Paul. He also added Dominik Mysterio and Santos to the people he wants to face in 2024.

Who else is set for WWE SmackDown New Year's Revolution?

Aside from the United States Champion, Roman Reigns is set to appear on the first blue brand show in 2024. Mia Yim will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship and LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles will compete in a triple threat match to determine Roman's next opponent at Royal Rumble for the Undisputed Championship.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what Logan has in store for his upcoming WWE SmackDown appearance this week.