Logan Paul involved in a brawl on SmackDown after heated confrontation with 40-year-old WWE star

Logan Paul got into a brawl with several stars on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown after his confrontation with LA Knight.

The two stars are among the seven participants in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Neither of them has competed in the match before, but one of them could walk out of London, England, with the briefcase in their possession.

On RAW last week, Logan Paul made his return to the company and was involved in an in-ring segment. He was then confronted by the other competitors, which led to a huge fight, with him standing tall in the end. However, this week on the blue brand, Butch stood tall.

WWE @WWE



says he's prepared to win the



#SmackDown Keep LA's name out ya mouth! @LoganPaul says he's prepared to win the #MITB Contract and cash-in on anybody but @RealLAKnight heard enough! Keep LA's name out ya mouth! 😤@LoganPaul says he's prepared to win the #MITB Contract and cash-in on anybody but @RealLAKnight heard enough! #SmackDown https://t.co/gOgSVPj6HU

The Maverick was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, and he spoke about competing in his first Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He was then confronted by LA Knight, who claimed to be the megastar and told Paul that he was standing in his ring.

Santos Escobar then came out, but he was cut off midway by Butch. This led to a brawl between the four stars. It also set up a Triple Threat match consisting Knight, Escobar, and Butch, which was won by the Brawling Brutes member.

Butch also went up the ladder after the end of the brawl to unhook the briefcase and stand tall in his home country. It remains to be seen whether this will be the case in reality on Saturday.

Do you think Logan Paul will be Mr. Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section below!

Sgt. Slaughter finally addresses the current, ongoing Lacey Evans controversy right here.

Poll : 0 votes