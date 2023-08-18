Logan Paul to join a top faction in WWE? What the future holds after Dillon Danis fight

Logan Paul has truly become a hated superstar in WWE, especially after using brass knuckles to defeat Ricochet at SummerSlam 2023. Some of the WWE Universe don’t want a YouTuber to be in the squared circle and attain fame while other pro wrestlers have invested their blood and sweat to crack their way into the industry.

However, pro wrestling isn’t Paul’s only contact sport interest. He’s scheduled to take on Dillion Danis on October 14 in a boxing match at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. Once the boxing match is over, The Maverick is expected to return to WWE.

Upon his return, Logan Paul could potentially join The Judgment Day and work alongside Monday Night RAW’s top heels. More often than not, Finn Balor and Damian Priest are seen working together while Dominik Mysterio hides behind Rhea Ripley. However, if The Maverick joins The Judgment Day, Dirty Dom and Paul can work together as two of the most hated young superstars in WWE.

The Maverick believes that Dominik Mysterio and himself may possess the capabilities to attain greater heights and success than even Mysterio and Ripley. That being said, it’s unlikely WWE will split up Dom Dom and Mami at this point. Their chemistry is shipped by the WWE Universe, and the company isn’t in a hurry to split the two lovebirds.

Logan Paul pitched the idea of a tag team with Dominik Mysterio

During an episode of Logan Paul’s podcast, IMPAULSIVE, The Maverick spoke about an idea for a tag team with Dirty Dom.

“Dominik Mysterio cannot get a word out. He lifts the microphone to his mouth, and the whole arena, ‘Boo.’ He can’t cut a promo, and he plays on it, and it’s really working. They hate him. Logan Paul, Dominik Mysterio tag team. The most hated duo of all time. The most hated tag team partners in WWE just crushing it, running through it. Because we have the story arc too. We both did our first WrestleMania together. That was both our first WrestleMania.”

WWE will need to have an excellent storyline in place if the promotion brings The Maverick and Dominik Mysterio together. While the WWE Universe is invested in The Judgment Day’s creative direction, they’re not that inclined towards Paul!