Logan Paul to lose his title to 26-year-old star at WrestleMania XL? Exploring the chances of massive push

On SmackDown, Logan Paul is currently enjoying his reign as the United States Champion. Since winning the title from Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023, Paul has defended the championship once against Kevin Owens. Until now, apart from Owens, no one seems to have stepped up to challenge him.

However, at WrestleMania 40, there is a chance that The Maverick might face his toughest test till now. At The Grandest Stage of Them all Paul could defend his United States Championship against one of the best young talents in the Stamford-based promotion, Bron Breakker.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Nick Aldis announced that Breakker had signed with the blue brand. While the former NXT Champion hasn't been involved in a feud yet, in the coming weeks, he could look to feud with Paul so that he can make an instant impact.

While the above-mentioned angle is speculative, a match between Bron Breakker and Logan Paul would be great to see. If this happens, it won't be surprising to see Breakker beat Paul for the title. Given the talent that the former NXT Champion has, many expect him to achieve great things in WWE.

Major SmackDown superstar recently said he is open to facing Logan Paul

Despite just starting his WWE career in 2022, Logan Paul has done very well in the Stamford-based promotion. Not only did he face big names and win a title, Paul has also earned the respect of his colleagues. This has led to many superstars wanting to face him.

One man who recently said he would be open to facing Paul is LA Knight. During an interview with In the Kliq, Knight mentioned he would be open to facing Paul for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 40. He said:

"I'll tell you what, if [a United States Championship match with Logan Paul] presents itself and that's a thing, Yeah, maybe. I mean, look at WrestleMania at this point. As far as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship [is concerned], that's already been determined, right? It's not going to be me and Roman Reigns. Whether it's The Rock or Cody or whomever, whatever it's going to be, it looks like it's going to be Rock and Roman Reigns at this point. It's not me."

While many fans would want to see a superstar like LA Knight challenge for the World Championship, a match against Logan Paul won't hurt either. If this contest takes place, it will be interesting to see who wins.