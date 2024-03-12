Logan Paul may announce a huge match for WWE SmackDown as part of his "genius" WrestleMania plan, but will he succeed?

Logan Paul is flying pretty high as the United States Champion. Not only is The Maverick flaunting the belt wherever he goes, but he’s costing legends such as Randy Orton their matches via his brass knuckles. However, the latter won’t be able to save the YouTuber for long if he keeps up with these antics.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Stamford-based promotion revealed that Logan Paul will make a ''major announcement'' on Tuesday via his YouTube channel IMPAULSIVE.

Considering The Maverick is currently feuding with Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, he could announce a match between The Viper and the Prizefighter, with the winner earning a shot at his US Title at The Showcase of The Immortals this April.

If Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens becomes official for SmackDown, Logan Paul can have Grayson Waller and Austin Theory interrupt the match and ensure a double DQ. The double disqualification would likely rob The Apex Predator and the Prizefighter of earning a shot at the YouTuber's US Title.

However, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis could rupture Paul's “master plan” by setting up a triple-threat between the latter, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows.

Former WWE Superstar has heaps of praise for Logan Paul

The Maverick is a naturally gifted athlete. The current US Champion has slowly but steadily earned respect from his peers and veterans.

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle spoke about The Paul Brothers on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani. He had nothing but good words for both of them.

"Very, very. I'm impressed with both the Paul brothers. Jake's knocking people out in boxing. Logan did beat Dillon Danis. I like Dillion; I like all of them! I like Logan in pro wrestling, but that's what I'm saying: I wouldn't mind seeing Dillion Danis on a pro wrestling show running his mouth and talking trash because people just want to see him get punched in the face, right? Or some people want to see him break somebody's arm, you know,” said Riddle.

It will be interesting to see how the storyline between Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, and Randy Orton plays out in the lead-up to WrestleMania XL.

