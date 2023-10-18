Logan Paul might not return alone on WWE SmackDown: Why it must happen!

Logan Paul is returning to WWE! Not only is the controversial personality set to appear on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown, but he seemingly has a major target in his sights.

Based on recent events, it appears Logan will return to SmackDown specifically for Rey Mysterio, and the United States Championship. After a recent boxing fight, The Maverick called Rey out and made his goal clear: he wants the title. Interestingly, however, he may not return to the blue brand alone.

When Logan returns to WWE television, he may bring Jake Paul with him. Jake is Logan's younger brother, who has appeared alongside The Maverick in the past, including at Crown Jewel 2022. It would be fitting if he did the same for the big Saudi Arabia show this year.

There's good reason for Jake to join Logan in WWE. If Paul does end up fighting Rey Mysterio, the masked legend has the entirety of the Latino World Order watching his back. This includes Santos Escobar, Zelina Vega, Carlito, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde.

While those talented performers may not cheat on Rey's behalf, they will offer emotional support and motivation for the Hall of Famer. Logan may need a corner man to do the same for him. Who better than his own brother?

Logan Paul is also scheduled for a big episode of WWE RAW

While Logan Paul is returning to Friday Night SmackDown in just a few days, he is scheduled to also appear on the red brand. The Maverick will show up on Monday Night RAW for a currently undisclosed reason.

For now, it remains unclear as to why he'd appear on RAW, when his feud should be exclusively on WWE Friday Night SmackDown. The appearance could be a one off, but it could also set up another storyline for him, perhaps for Survivor Series later in November.

Beyond Logan's appearance, two big matches have been confirmed for RAW. Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre are set to go one-on-one. This comes after Drew's disdain towards Jey Uso continues to escalate each week.

The other match scheduled for WWE Monday Night RAW will see Becky Lynch defend her NXT Women's Championship against Indi Hartwell. Impressive Indi laid out the challenge during the most recent offering from the red brand.

Hartwell has a good reason to challenge for the title too. She was the NXT Women's Champion, but both an injury, and being drafted to RAW, led to her giving the belt up. Could she win back the title she never lost?

