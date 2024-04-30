Logan Paul must put his title on the line against multi-time WWE Champion to make a bold statement

United States Champion Logan Paul has defeated legendary names such as Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Rey Mysterio, among others. He may soon go up against Braun Strowman. With The Monster Among Men back in WWE and having already chased The Maverick from ringside, it's time for the United States Champion to take his game to the next level.

The social media star is riding an absolute high at the moment. The star defeated Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania and it seems that he is currently on the search for a worthy opponent. The Monster of All Monsters is a worthy opponent given his list of accolades in WWE.

Add another major name to his list of victims

As mentioned, Paul has defeated some of the most famed superstars and has been in the ring with Roman Reigns as well.

If The Maverick successfully defeats Braun Strowman, which should be it since Paul is on SmackDown and Strowman is on RAW, he will have an excellent pro-wrestling resume. The star could add a Monster to his list of victims and that is an opportunity he will likely not pass.

After successfully retaining the United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton, The Maverick's next opponent is yet to surface. Paul can put the title on the line against The Monster Among Men to give him a proper welcome to Monday Night RAW.

He will not have a rematch against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton at Backlash 2024 since KO and The Viper will take on Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga. Hence, the US Champion is wide open to fight another superstar!

Logan Paul can move to WWE RAW with this rivalry

Since all champions are assigned to their current brand, Logan Paul couldn't be picked for WWE RAW, even though he wanted to move to RAW. He expressed his wish to Triple H, especially since RAW will air on Netflix starting 2025.

If Logan Paul goes up against Braun Strowman, he might be able to move to WWE RAW if Strowman wins the title, and then The Maverick could move to the red brand to regain the title from the returning superstar.