Logan Paul to retain his US Title thanks to Triple H? Exploring potential Royal Rumble scenario

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has experienced great success on SmackDown. After the social media sensation beat Ricochet last year, many people wondered what he would do. However, when Paul appeared on SmackDown and challenged then-United States Champion Rey Mysterio, fans were curious to see if the former could win.

At Crown Jewel 2023 Premium Live Event, Logan Paul registered one of the biggest wins of his career by defeating Rey Mysterio and becoming the new United States Champion. While he is currently having a great reign as the champion, Paul will be defending his coveted United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the upcoming Royal Rumble.

Many people believe that at the premium live event, Owens has a chance of beating Paul. However, there is a chance that the latter could retain his title. Recently, the Maverick re-signed with WWE and mentioned that he needed to stop treating his run with the Stamford-based promotion as a hobby.

Hence, if Paul is going to be a full-time wrestler for WWE, Triple H could book him to remain champion for a longer period. By having Paul as the United States Champion, the Stamford-based promotion also benefits since he brings in a lot of audience given how popular he is on YouTube.

A WWE veteran recently criticized Logan Paul

When one examines Logan Paul's victory over Rey Mysterio at the Crown Jewel 2023, what the former has done is indeed impressive. Despite not having plenty of experience inside the ring, Paul managed to beat a veteran like Mysterio for the United States Championship.

While this achievement is indeed impressive, the Maverick's part-time schedule was recently criticized by Bobby Lashley. During an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Lashley mentioned that he would take the title away from Paul if he had the opportunity to do the same.

The 47-year-old said:

"I just got jumped from behind by Santos and his group. Now, think if I were to be the one going against Logan Paul, a guy that doesn't come to the show, just runs around with our title, and talks a tremendous amount of trash. If I was the one to get in [with Logan Paul], I'd take that title away from him, and I'm there every day."

You can check out what Bobby Lashley said in the video below:

Lashley is currently involved in a rivalry with Karrion Kross. However, if The All Mighty is able to come out victorious against Kross, and if Paul can retain his United States Title, then a rivalry between Lashley and Paul would be worth watching.

