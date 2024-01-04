Logan Paul to turn babyface at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Exploring potential swerve

Logan Paul has made several enemies since signing with WWE, and he has had a massive target on his back after winning the United States Championship. The Maverick has also made some allies along the way, and one of them could betray him at Royal Rumble 2024.

Paul is set to defend the United States Championship at Royal Rumble 2024 against either Kevin Owens or Santos Escobar. Since The Maverick has been at odds with The Prizefighter for years, he has sided with the latter's rivals, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown. Could the YouTube sensation's association with the heel duo backfire soon?

At WWE Royal Rumble 2024, Paul could win against his challenger and celebrate his victory alongside Grayson Waller and Theory. The Aussie Icon might interrupt the champion's celebration by attacking him. The potential angle could set up a title match between Waller and The Maverick at Elimination Chamber 2024, which will take place in the former's home country, Australia.

This way, Waller could compete in a special match on his home turf, and Paul might be able to adopt a babyface gimmick on WWE TV.

WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

What did Kevin Owens say about Logan before this week's WWE SmackDown?

Although The Prizefighter has an important match on Friday, he recently visited NXT, where he attacked Grayson Waller during the latter's match against Trick Williams. While he seemingly has his hands full, Kevin Owens still has his sights set on Paul.

Owens shared that 2024 started on a high note for him, and it would get better once he potentially defeats Santos Escobar. The SmackDown star added that he aimed to defeat Logan Paul at Royal Rumble and restore the prestige of the US Title:

"You know now 2024 is off to a great start. And Friday, I make it better by beating Santos Escobar, moving on, winning the whole tournament, and then I go on to the Royal Rumble, beat Logan Paul, [and] restore some sort of prestige of the US Title because he's done a hell of a job bringing it way down. And then [in] 2024, we're rocking. So that's about it," he said.

When will fans see Logan Paul in WWE again?

Some might expect The Maverick to appear directly at Royal Rumble 2024, but that is false. Before his title defense, Logan Paul will show up on Friday's SmackDown.

It would be interesting to see what the United States Champion has in store for fans on SmackDown and at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.