WrestleMania is famous for its incredible wrestling entrances. Night One of this year's show is no exception. Nowhere was this more evident than those of Seth Rollins and Logan Paul.

The bout between the former WWE Champion and the social media megastar was one of the marquee bouts scheduled for Night One. A high-profile match like that usually comes with elaborate entrances, and this was no exception.

So, which entrance got the fans at SoFi Stadium the most hyped? Paul, who was also celebrating his birthday tonight, addressed the massive crowd on a headset microphone. He was also strapped into a harness of a zip line, which he used to make his way to the ring. Also coming to ringside with him was a life-size bottle of Paul's signature Prime energy drink, with a guy in a costume.

Rollins' entrance began with the introduction of Jasper Randall, a Los Angeles-based orchestral conductor as well as a composer. Randall led the thousands in attendance in singing Rollins' theme music. The Architect then made his appearance wearing a giant red puffy coat.

Both entrances excited the crowd, with Logan Paul's stunt reminding viewers of Sean Michaels' zip-line approach to the ring for the main event of WrestleMania XI. Rollins', on the other hand, clearly got the audience more involved, as evidenced by them continuing the sing the theme throughout the match.

Regardless of who won the crowd over more before their match, Rollins was able to pick up the win, despite outside interference from Paul's fellow social media superstar KSI.

Will WrestleMania be the last time we see Logan Paul in WWE?

While Logan Paul has had a pretty successful career so far in WWE, it also seems to be nearing an end.

Reports had surfaced that Paul's WWE contract was almost at an end. After his loss tonight at WrestleMania, it certainly seemed like we might have seen the last of the ImPAULsive podcast host in a WWE ring, at least for a while.

However, fans of Paul can possibly rest easy, as reports are that he signed a two-year extension before the event. WWE knows that Logan certainly draws ratings, and signing him was clearly a no-brainer, presuming that's what actually happened.

Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania last year in a tag team match. Since then, he has faced superstars such as The Miz and even fought for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns, albeit unsuccessfully.

