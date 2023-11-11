Long-time expected heel turn to finally happen at WWE SmackDown? Exploring the possibility

Tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown is an eagerly anticipated show, serving as the fallout from Crown Jewel 2023. As is customary for a fallout episode, tonight's SmackDown is expected to unveil new storylines and surprises leading into the next Premium Live Event, Survivor Series 2023. One highly speculated surprise could be the long-anticipated heel turn of Santos Escobar.

The groundwork for this possibility was laid during the conclusion of the Logan Paul and Rey Mysterio United States Championship match at Crown Jewel 2023. In the final moments of the match, Logan Paul attempted to receive assistance from a ringside friend, aiming to retrieve brass knuckles. However, Escobar intervened, managing to seize the weapon from Logan's associate.

Instead of keeping the weapon in his own possession, Escobar placed the knuckles near the apron, allowing Logan Paul to utilize them and secure the victory over Rey Mysterio.

The potential storyline that could unfold involves the Latino World Order noticing this act, leading to a confrontation with Santos Escobar. The disagreement over Escobar's actions could become the focal point, seen as a significant factor behind Rey Mysterio's loss.

In frustration, the former NXT North American Champion might finally execute a heel turn, attacking Rey Mysterio. The company has been teasing Escobar's potential heel turn in recent episodes of SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see how things will unfold on tonight's edition of the blue brand and what the fallout will be within the LWO following Rey Mysterio's US title loss.

What else will happen on tonight's edition of SmackDown?

For tonight's episode of SmackDown, the company has already announced a highly anticipated match for LA Knight following his recent loss to Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. The Megastar is scheduled to go head-to-head with Grayson Waller in a singles bout, a match set in motion after Waller taunted Knight on social media.

In addition to this, the aftermath of Kairi Sane's comeback to the company is expected to be another focal point of tonight's show. For those unaware, the Japanese star played a pivotal role in IYO Sky retaining her title against Bianca Belair at Crown Jewel.

With Solo Sikoa and Roman Reigns both emerging victorious in their respective matches, tonight's show will likely unveil the next chapter for The Bloodline. Furthermore, the return of AJ Styles is anticipated on SmackDown, as he is currently being advertised by the company for this show. A match between Carlito and Bobby Lashley is also set to take place, adding to the excitement of the fallout episode.

All in all, tonight's show promises to be another exciting edition as we head towards Survivor Series WarGames.

