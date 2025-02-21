Major Bloodline member to make final appearance on Friday Night WWE SmackDown this week? Exploring the potential

WWE SmackDown will be quite busy this Friday night. Fans will see members of The Bloodline compete in the show. Aside from The Rock's appearance on SmackDown, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu will take on Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Damian Priest, while another Bloodline member will be in action as well.

Ad

Jimmy Uso has seemingly been in a feud with Drew McIntyre, with the former WWE Tag Team Champion hitting The Scottish Warrior with a superkick backstage last week after the latter tried to mock him. The two superstars will now collide, but a loss to the former World Heavyweight Champion could see Jimmy Uso leave SmackDown and move to RAW.

Jimmy could have a backstage segment with his brother and Royal Rumble winner Jey Uso, where the Yeet Master would ask his brother to move to RAW and have his back against Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser.

Ad

Trending

Jey Uso will face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41, with Kaiser likely interfering in the match at 'Mania to help the Ring General retain his title. As for Jimmy Uso, he could even start a feud with Ludwig Kaiser or become a permanent member of RAW, joining the other members of the OG Bloodline.

Ad

Real-life Bloodline member Naomi shares her desire to become part of her family's saga

Even though The Bloodline Civil War is not the main storyline in WWE right now, the creative team has no plans to end it. Instead, the expectation is that new members will be added going forward.

One of them could be the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion Naomi, who spoke with Huge Pop and shared her desire to become part of the saga and work with her husband Jimmy Uso.

Ad

“Now, I definitely think I’ve done that and I’ve had one hell of a journey in wrestling and before it’s all said and done, I would love to do something more and bigger than we have, either with the family, but most importantly, with Jimmy on screen. We’ve had our moments throughout our careers doing fun stuff together, but never anything significant. It could work now, possibly," Naomi said. [h/t WrestleTalk]

It appears that any plans for the faction will start after WrestleMania 41, as most of its members already have a direction for 'Mania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE