Major brother vs. brother feud could be making its way to WWE? Exploring the possibility of why it must happen

Brother vs. Brother matches have always brought a ton of attention to WWE. The Undertaker vs. Kane is regarded as one of the greatest rivalries ever featured in the company.

While fans recently saw Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio's Father vs. Son match at WWE WrestleMania 39 and Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso at Summerslam 2023, the only sibling vs. sibling match took place at SmackDown where Jey Uso faced Solo Sikoa. Yet another bout of a similar kind may happen soon.

Logan Paul and Jake Paul have been featured as loving brothers on television. However, the internet is witness to several differences between the two stars. During a recent interaction with Andrew Schulz, Logan claimed that he is a better boxer than Jake, to which many fans would disagree, considering the two stars' boxing track record. Readers can check out the footage below.

To capitalize on the discussion already created among the fans, the promotion could book a Brother vs. Brother match between Logan Paul and Jake Paul very soon. While it is just speculation, the company could blur the lines between fiction and reality by booking the Paul brothers against each other.

When did Logan and Jake Paul appear in WWE together?

As mentioned above, the Paul brothers were recently portrayed as caring brothers on WWE television before.

Logan Paul did the unthinkable by challenging Roman Reigns to a match at Crown Jewel 2022. The Maverick was a babyface at the time and gathered considerable support from fans. At the event, Logan even surprised fans by bringing his brother Jake as his backup.

Logan Paul had an impressive performance at the event and came close to defeating The Tribal Chief at Crown Jewel 2022. Jake Paul helped his brother during the battle, but the two couldn't overpower The Bloodline at the event.

A rivalry between the two would definitely gather nuclear attention, and the company will also be able to bring more eyes to the product. The much-awaited confrontation could happen in Sports Entertainment if not in boxing.

