Major change in the Bloodline story due to Jey Uso quitting WWE? Analyzing potential consequence

Following Jey Uso's recent announcement on SmackDown that he's quitting WWE, it's likely that he will be absent from WWE television. WWE has also moved the former Right Hand Man to the alumni section. Additionally, Roman Reigns is currently dealing with an injury that will keep him off television for the next few weeks or even months.

However, this doesn't necessarily mean that there will be major changes within the Bloodline Saga. The company had preplanned Roman Reigns break after SummerSlam. In fact, there were already rumors circulating that The Tribal Chief was set to take a vacation after the Biggest Party of the Summer even before the injury reports surfaced.

Jey Uso is still part of the Bloodline Saga in the company

Regarding Jey Uso, his current angle is also part of the larger storyline, as confirmed by reports from Fightful Select. As a result, it's highly likely that the current hiatus for both stars will not significantly impact the ongoing narrative of the Samoan faction. Notably, no members of the Bloodline are scheduled to appear on the upcoming edition of SmackDown.

However, the absence of the Bloodline does present a silver lining. This creates an opportunity for other SmackDown superstars to step up and showcase their talents on the show. Moreover, during this period, LA Knight could potentially fill in as a replacement for Jey Uso on SmackDown.

Jey Uso expected return and Bloodline saga's next possible plans

As of now, there is no official date or report regarding the resumption of the Bloodline Saga. However, if Jimmy Uso will wrestle at Payback 2023, this could potentially be the point where Jey makes his comeback and interferes to cost his brother the match. This strategic move would help the company build a match between the twins.

Moreover, the return of The Tribal Chief remains uncertain. He is not currently advertised for any upcoming premium live events, including WWE Superstar Spectacle 2023. Despite this lack of official promotion, there has been speculation that Roman Reigns might still appear at the Survivor Series this year, even as of now he is not yet advertised for the event.

In the absence of other Bloodline members, the future of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso is somewhat unclear. Jimmy may embark on a solo run within the Blue brand until Jey's return to the company. Additionally, the Bloodline Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, is currently advertised for the August 25, 2023 edition of SmackDown.

As we look ahead to upcoming shows, it will indeed be intriguing to see how events unfold and when exactly Jey will make his anticipated return to WWE.

BREAKING: Big update on Bray Wyatt right here