Major match announced for Backlash, top star attacks - 5 things that could happen when Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW

The past few weeks have been chaotic for WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare went from being on top of the world and ready to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship to being brutally assaulted.

Rhodes went into WrestleMania 39 as the challenger and headlined The Show Of Shows, but failed to win the gold thanks to interference from Solo Sikoa. On the RAW after WrestleMania, he made another challenge for the gold but it was refused. Instead, he tried to get a tag team match.

To the shock of everybody, Brock Lesnar offered to be Cody's partner. When it was time for the match to begin, however, Brock viciously assaulted Rhodes. Cody made a challenge to the Beast on the most recent episode of RAW in response to the beatdown, but an answer is yet to be given.

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait long for further story developments. Brock Lesnar is set to return to RAW on Monday. This article will look at a handful of possible things The Beast will do upon returning to the red brand.

Below are five things that could happen when Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW.

#5. Brock Lesnar may explain his actions on WWE RAW

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar's attack on Cody Rhodes was savage. The heinous and brutal beating administered to The American Nightmare was as shocking as it was violent. Simply put, it was cruel & seemingly without provocation.

Some have theorized why The Beast attacked Rhodes. Wade Barrett suggested that Brock may have been jealous that Cody headlined WWE WrestleMania 39 while The Beast was in the opening bout. Rhodes himself suggested that could potentially be the explanation.

For now, however, the potential explanation is just a theory. Brock Lesnar could end the speculation on WWE RAW, however. Brock may inform both Cody and the entire audience what his motives were. It may not make things better for Rhodes, but it would answer the lingering questions behind the move.

#4. The Beast may accept Cody's challenge at Backlash

Cody Rhodes made one thing perfectly clear while talking to fans on the most recent episode of WWE RAW: he wants to get his hands on Brock Lesnar. In fact, Cody wants to fight The Beast.

Rhodes isn't stupid. He acknowledged how dangerous Brock is. Cody even admitted that he fears The Beast. Despite his fear, however, he's still going to stand up to the former Universal Champion and even challenged him to a match at WWE Backlash.

Brock Lesnar's return to the red brand may not end in hostilities despite the violence that occurred just a week and a half ago. Instead, Brock may accept Cody's challenge and wait to unleash the viciousness at Backlash.

#3. Lesnar might once again brutalize The American Nightmare

The devastating beating that Cody took courtesy of Brock Lesnar was shocking. Not only did most fans not see the brutal beatdown coming, but nobody in their wildest dreams expected it to go on for so long.

Brock beat up Cody Rhodes both inside and outside the ring. He used stairs to further brutalize The American Nightmare even though Brock's hands are weapons in their own right. The Beast was extremely dominant.

When Brock Lesnar returns to WWE RAW, he may end up replicating the devastating assault from last week. If Brock does choose to once again brutalize The American Nightmare, Rhodes' career may be in jeopardy. Even somebody as tough as Cody has his limits.

#2. Brock may refuse Cody's challenge for Backlash

The obvious expectation is for The Beast to accept Cody Rhodes' challenge to a match at WWE Backlash. A superstar making a challenge almost always ends in the match taking place. There's a chance, however, that this story may take a different course than the norm.

Brock Lesnar is a part-time superstar. He only competes in a handful of WWE shows per year, typically high-grossing ones such as a stadium show or a massive Saudi Arabia event. Given his light schedule, Brock may opt not to compete in Puerto Rico.

While Puerto Rico absolutely deserves the top stars of World Wrestling Entertainment, Brock may come out on RAW and refuse Cody's challenge, either waiting to fight at another date or instead refusing to fight Rhodes at all. If Brock turned down a match with Bray Wyatt, who's to say he won't with Cody?

#1. Cody Rhodes may attack Brock Lesnar and get his revenge

Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes cut a fired up and intense promo on WWE RAW. He first addressed Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman before shifting his focus to his attacker Brock Lesnar. From there, Rhodes threw down the gauntlet and challenged the big man to a bout at Backlash.

One aspect of Cody's promo was especially intriguing. He discussed attacking Brock, wanting to intimidate The Beast. Cody emphasized that when Brock Lesnar looks in the mirror, he wants the former world champion to see himself as prey for the first-time ever.

The American Nightmare may live up to his promise. When Brock Lesnar appears on WWE RAW, Cody may attack The Beast. Be it from behind or straight on, Rhodes may give Lesnar a similar beating to what he himself suffered last Monday.

