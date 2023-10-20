Major name to miss Crown Jewel 2023? Exploring reason for exclusion of title match

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is expected to be one of the best Premium Live Events this year. From Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins and Rhea Ripley to Nia Jax, the card is expected to have some of the biggest names featured on it. However, when there are too many superstars present on the card, someone has to unfortunately miss out.

At Crown Jewel 2023, the superstar who would be missing out is Gunther. Recently, it became public information that WWE would be running a live event on the same day as Crown Jewel. The currently advertised main event bout for the live event is an Intercontinental Championship match between Gunther, Ricochet, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

While the card is subject to change, in this case, it feels like nothing would be altered, given Gunther has not been part of the last three Premium Live Events in WWE. The Intercontinental Champion has mainly been defending his title on Monday Night RAW.

Apart from Gunther, another notable name that will be missing Crown Jewel 2023 is IYO SKY. The Japanese superstar will be defending her WWE Women's Championship against Charlotte Flair on SmackDown this week. Given she is not advertised to be present at Crown Jewel, it will be worth observing if she loses her title this week.

A look at the matches confirmed for Crown Jewel 2023

On RAW and SmackDown, several storylines are being built leading up to Crown Jewel 2023. However, only RAW has confirmed matches for the PLE until now. SmackDown, on the other hand, is still developing stories involving the likes of Roman Reigns, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and Rey Mysterio.

As of now, Crown Jewel 2023 has a confirmed match between Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre. After defending his World Heavyweight Championship in a physically-draining Last Man Standing Match against Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane, it will be worth watching how Rollins performs against The Scottish Warrior.

Another match that has been confirmed from RAW is a Fatal 5-Way Match. In this contest, Rhea Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez, Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. Given the names involved in this match, it will be interesting to see if Ripley can retain her title.

Until now, these are the only confirmed matches for the event in Riyadh. However, on SmackDown this week, there is a high possibility of Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight being confirmed for the premium live event in Saudi Arabia. Logan Paul vs. Rey Mysterio is another match that could be confirmed on the blue brand.

Which matchup are you most excited for at Crown Jewel 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

