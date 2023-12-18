Major Roman Reigns announcement to force WWE stars who hate each other to join forces? Exploring the possibility 

On the recent episode of SmackDown, Roman Reigns made his first appearance since he defeated LA Knight at Crown Jewel in 2023. During his return to the blue brand, Reigns was part of several segments. However, his promo, which opened the Friday Night show, caught the attention of many.

During this promo, Reigns addressed various matters. However, the Head of the Table shocked the WWE Universe when he announced Solo Sikoa would be next in line to be the Tribal Chief after him. This announcement by the Undisputed Champion led to Jimmy Uso being visibly disappointed, as he expected to become the next Tribal Chief.

While Reigns gave Jimmy an opportunity to earn a promotion if he beat Randy Orton in the main event, the latter failed to defeat The Viper and has most likely lost the opportunity. Hence, in the coming weeks, it won't be surprising to see the 38-year-old reunite with his brother Jey Uso.

In the coming weeks on SmackDown, WWE could book an angle where Jimmy realizes The Bloodline does not value him. Hence, Uso could then go and apologize to Jey Uso. If Main Event Jey accepts, the duo could reunite and take on The Bloodline together.

While the angle is speculative, it would be good to see Jimmy turn face and reunite with his brothers. Even though Jey and Jimmy have done well in their singles run, it's always been better watching them as a team.

Jimmy and Jey defeated Reigns & Sikoa at Money in the Bank in July this year, and if the twins reunited in the coming months, they could once again overcome The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer.

Wrestling legend believes 20-time champion could beat Roman Reigns

When one examines WWE's current landscape, it seems Roman Reigns is unbeatable. While several big-name superstars have tried to dethrone him, none could succeed.

However, former WWE Superstar Mark Henry believes a 20-time champion could finally dethrone The Tribal Chief.

The champion in question is Randy Orton. Since returning at Survivor Series: WarGames, Orton has been vocal about facing The Tribal Chief. As per Henry, the idea of The Apex Predator dethroning Reigns does not seem far-fetched. On Busted Open, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"To put Randy Orton [in a position to] beat Roman Reigns, I don't see that being far-fetched. I really don't... He's the only guy that I can see actually beating Roman Reigns, with his [championship] pedigree."

While Randy Orton did challenge Roman Reigns to a match at Royal Rumble on SmackDown's latest edition, the latter seemed to dismiss him.

However, given Orton beat Jimmy Uso in the main event, Reigns might be forced to give The Viper a shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.