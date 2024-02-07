Major star to leave WrestleMania 40 with WWE Universal Championship despite losing his match? Exploring the possibility

WWE has a lot of questions about WrestleMania 40 that need answering, possibly as soon as Thursday's press event in Las Vegas. What happens to Cody Rhodes? Why is The Rock back? Will Roman Reigns finally be defeated?

The latter two could be clubbed together. The Great One's storyline motivations revolve around family. He wants to be known as The Head of the Table and is finally back in WWE to do something about it, following years of Reigns calling himself that.

As a result, The Rock's likely match against The Big Uce could have a special stipulation. The winner is acknowledged as The Tribal Chief without any questions asked. Roman Reigns doesn't even need to put the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Such is the magnitude of what's at stake.

The status of Tribal Chief had been on the line between Reigns and Jey Uso at SummerSlam, but The Rock's return adds gravity to the situation. So, there's a chance The Great One defeats his cousin at WrestleMania 40 to become The Tribal Chief, without winning the WWE Title.

That would line up perfectly with Cody Rhodes' potential plan. It sounds like he knows what he's doing.

Cody Rhodes wants to take everything from Roman Reigns, starting at WrestleMania 40

The American Nightmare stated on SmackDown that he wants to take everything from The Tribal Chief. Rhodes brought back The Rock as part of this scheme, which would be successful if he defeats Reigns to become the undisputed Head of the Table.

Cody Rhodes also said he isn't coming for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, freeing up The Rock to take him down. The former AEW star can then challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, potentially at Madison Square Garden, where he finally finishes the story.

This way, Reigns will actually be left with nothing after being dethroned. The possibilities from there are endless.

Should Roman Reigns lose to The Rock at WrestleMania 40? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

