Major star must return after 450 days and replace Rhea Ripley by winning the Women's World Title on WWE RAW next week

This week's WWE RAW featured many changes in the championship scene, and one of them is Rhea Ripley vacating her Women's World Title due to injury. Since the Women's World Championship is up for grabs, another top star could claim it as hers.

Last week on Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley was attacked backstage by her former partner-turned-rival, Liv Morgan. In this week's episode, The Judgment Day member was supposed to address her rival but revealed to the crowd that she was injured. As a result, she was forced to relinquish the Women's World Championship. It was later announced that a new champion would be crowned next week, which could be Alexa Bliss.

Expand Tweet

Alexa Bliss may have been preparing for a return!

The former RAW Women's Champion was last seen in the 2023 Royal Rumble against Bianca Belair, wherein she lost the chance to dethrone The EST of WWE. A lot of things have happened in her life in her absence, the most recent was her giving birth to her first daughter. However, it seems like Bliss has already begun preparing for a return.

Alexa Bliss recently hinted that she may have already returned to the gym and begun preparing for an in-ring return. Her social media update came after the 32-year-old was spotted in the gym with her husband. With this in mind, it looks like the company already has plans for her to return anyway, and it just so happens to occur when the title is up for grabs.

Next week's WWE RAW is special for Alexa Bliss!

Alexa Bliss is a former women's champion who has captured multiple titles across the company's three brands. However, winning the title next week will be a bit more special.

The April 22, 2024, episode of WWE RAW will take place at The Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio, which is Little Miss Bliss' hometown. Bliss got upset in the past when she wasn't included in the show set in Ohio. However, the company could make up for it this time by crowing her Women's World Champion in front of her home fans.

It would be a good way to start Uncle Howdy's character!

Expand Tweet

One of the things fans have been looking forward to on the weekly shows are the little hints scattered in different matches and segments reminiscent of the White Rabbit, possibly hinting at Uncle Howdy's nearing return. Due to Alexa's close relationship with Bray Wyatt, she may also be joining Howdy's side.

Next week on RAW, Alexa could win the Women's World Championship with some interference. In the following weeks, it could be revealed that she partnered with Howdy and struck a deal with him.

Poll : Do you think Alexa Bliss will return to WWE next week? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback