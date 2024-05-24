Major star to return after 483 days and help Liv Morgan win the title? Possible twist explored before Saturday's WWE PLE

Liv Morgan will compete against Becky Lynch for the Women's World Championship at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. However, this match could see some ringside interference. A top star could make her much-anticipated return to WWE in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, and help Morgan win the title.

The name in question is Alexa Bliss. She was last seen on WWE television at the 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. There is a good possibility that Little Miss Bliss' return is on the horizon and the Stamford-based company will look to pull it off in the best way possible. Given that Bliss may not be part of the Uncle Howdy storyline, she could return at the upcoming spectacle and help Liv Morgan win her match against Becky Lynch.

The prospect of it happening is plausible as both superstars have a history. Liv and Alexa teased an alliance back in June 2022, which never came to fruition. Therefore, this serves as a reason why Little Miss Bliss could return and help Morgan win her match against Becky Lynch.

Expand Tweet

The 32-year-old star could finally make her return to the Stamford-based promotion after 483 days and shock the WWE Universe at the upcoming King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Alexa Bliss could help Liv Morgan win the Women's World Championship, which will garner a huge reaction at the premium live event and could steal the show.

Moreover, this will help WWE put an end to Morgan's "Revenge Tour" and crown her as the new champion.

Could Liv Morgan and Alexa Bliss form an alliance in WWE?

Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan are two of the top stars in the WWE women's division. They have a history with each other in the Stamford-based promotion. Both women were on the verge of forming an alliance in 2022, but it never materialized.

While the prospect of Bliss returning and helping Morgan in the Women's World Championship match against Becky Lynch is plausible, the possibility of both forming an alliance is quite low. It is because WWE may not have plans to align them as a tag team as it would look redundant.

Liv Morgan could continue her rivalry with The Man on RAW even if she wins the title at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. WWE is eventually preparing Liv for a blockbuster feud with Rhea Ripley upon the latter's return.

On the other hand, Alexa Bliss will seemingly work in the singles division whenever she returns to WWE. Bliss has achieved a majority of success in her career as a singles star rather than in the tag team division. Hence, Liv and Alexa's alliance does not seem plausible.