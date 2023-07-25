Major title change at SummerSlam to lead to Brock Lesnar's next feud? Exploring the possibility 

Brock Lesnar is ready to face Cody Rhodes in a rubber match at SummerSlam. The bout at the Biggest Party of the Summer will hopefully mark an end to the feud between the two. While The American Nightmare is expected to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship, there is doubt surrounding Lesnar's future post-SummerSlam.

However, if WWE wants, there is a feud for Lesnar they could book. In fact, the potential rivalry would also generate a lot of viewership for WWE. It will involve a current champion dropping his title at SummerSlam. The champion in question is Imperium leader Gunther.

The Austrian will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. If the Austrian is booked to lose this match, he could go on to start a feud with Brock Lesnar because the latter does not seem the person to go after the IC Title. A feud with Lesnar would also help The Ring General elevate to a higher level and challenge for a world title later this year.

One reason the feud between Gunther and Lesnar makes sense is because of the history they share. At this year's Royal Rumble, Gunther and Lesnar collided with each other. Since then, many hope to see this rivalry between the powerhouses.

Gunther has expressed his desire to face Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar is one of the most explosive athletes on the planet. Due to the physical specimen that he is, Lesnar has achieved success everywhere he has gone. Naturally, this leads to a lot of eyeballs on the 46-year-old. While some look to feud with Lesnar because of his fame, others wish to tame The Beast.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, The Ring General mentioned he looked up to Lesnar. He also added that the 46-year-old would be the biggest obstacle in his career.

"I said that before. I think he's definitely somebody I looked up to. I always admired him for how he handles himself and his business and stuff. For me personally, I think he's my biggest obstacle at some point in my career. If there's a chance that this happens, I would love to do that, of course," said Gunther. [4:05 – 4:27]

Considering a feud with Brock Lesnar is what Gunther wants, it won't be a surprise to see WWE booking the same this year. Lesnar and Gunther have wrestling styles that have attracted audiences over the years. When the duo finally clash against each other, it will be great to see whose style prevails.

