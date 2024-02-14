Major title match to be added to Elimination Chamber on WWE SmackDown? Exploring massive hint

Elimination Chamber is shaping up to be an exciting stop before WrestleMania. However, a twist could be on the cards at the upcoming WWE SmackDown episode, and it may lead to a major title match in Australia.

Two weeks ago on WWE SmackDown, Bayley was apparently kicked out of Damage CTRL after The Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY attacked her. The Role Model also picked SKY as her opponent at WrestleMania 40. Last week, the group and the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner faced again. However, the latter was no longer alone since Dakota Kai decided to ally with the Grand Slam Champion.

A fan posted that for the upcoming event in Australia, the Kabuki Warriors and Dakota are set for a meet and greet with fans. With this in mind, Kai could be doing something at the premium live event.

For the upcoming SmackDown episode, both stars could address their feud with Damage CTRL before the trio emerges. During this exchange, Bayley could challenge The Kabuki Warriors for the Women's Tag Team Title. Despite some hesitation from the champions, IYO would convince them to accept it to prove they could take down the former members. However, this won't be the only twist in store.

While there have been positive updates regarding Dakota's in-ring return, it remains a mystery when she could be active again. Due to this, it's possible that during the tag team match, Kai won't actually help Bayley but betray her instead. The Role Model could reach for a tag, but her partner would leave her there to fend for herself and turn heel again.

Should Dakota Kai immediately betray Bayley?

Bayley and Dakota Kai last week on SmackDown

Dakota's help with Bayley is a major help for the latter with the numbers game, especially at WrestleMania 40. However, it looks like a wrestling veteran has another reason why the duo should stick together longer.

On a previous episode of Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that Kai shouldn't turn on Bayley yet to stretch out the story. In this way, the betrayal will leave a greater impact on fans.

"People expect Dakota Kai to turn on Bayley, correct? But the longer they stretch that out, the more effective it's going to be. Do you think?"

What did IYO SKY say after last week's WWE SmackDown episode?

Unsurprisingly, the Women's Champion has already targetted not just Bayley but also Dakota Kai after WWE SmackDown last week. On her Instagram post, she sent a vague warning to the former Damage CTRL members.

"The Road to #wrestlemania XL. …..Bayley……Dakota……… #DamageCTRL @wwe @wwejapan"

It remains to be seen what will happen next with regard to Bayley and Dakota Kai in the following weeks on WWE SmackDown.