Major top star to stop Cody Rhodes from choosing Roman Reigns and assault him on WWE SmackDown? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are just two of the WWE Superstars featured on tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The American Nightmare seems on track to finish his story, but it does not mean his path to WrestleMania 40 will get any easier.

Cody Rhodes made history last week by becoming the first person in 26 years to win back-to-back Royal Rumble matches. Many people believe he could finally have his rematch against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, especially after he hinted at it following his Rumble victory. However, The Tribal Chief could arrange something for The American Nightmare on WWE SmackDown tonight.

As announced earlier by Cody himself, he would be present for the upcoming episode of the blue brand to discuss his Rumble victory and maybe even hint whether he will face Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Roman could then emerge, but before they could come face-to-face, Solo Sikoa would attack Cody from behind.

The Enforcer's actions could halt Rhodes from deciding as he would want to focus on Sikoa first. This could lead to a match between them at the Elimination Chamber 2024 Premium Live Event. After their match, Rhodes could finalize his pick for WrestleMania 40 by defeating the dominant Bloodline member.

Does Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes have a history in WWE?

Solo Sikoa and Cody Rhodes are no strangers to each other.

Unsurprisingly, Cody Rhodes' history with The Bloodline does not just end with Roman Reigns. As noted in the past, The American Nightmare was also responsible for derailing Solo's impressive run on the main roster.

Solo debuted on WWE's main roster by helping Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle in 2022. The Enforcer continued being with The Bloodline but, at the same time, solidified himself as a strong singles star by coming out victorious in his matches. However, his undefeated streak was ended by none other than Cody Rhodes.

On the March 27, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW, the episode before WrestleMania 39, both men faced off in a singles match. Even if Sikoa had The Usos beside him, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens helped Cody Rhodes. As a result, Solo was handed his first loss by pin or submission that night since arriving on the main roster in September 2022.

Who else will join Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown tonight?

Another 2024 Royal Rumble winner that fans will see tonight is Bayley, who is set to announce which champion she will face for the upcoming WrestleMania 40 event. Logan Paul will also be present on WWE SmackDown tonight after retaining his United States Championship against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

It would be interesting to see what else could happen in the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

