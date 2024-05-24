Major WWE name needs to be crowned King of the Ring following Triple H's recent announcement

Gunther defeated Jey Uso in the semifinals of the ongoing King of the Ring tournament during the latest episode of WWE RAW. The former Intercontinental Champion has booked a spot in the finals of the tournament which will be held at the 2024 King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Ring General will face the winner of the other semifinal match between Randy Orton and Tama Tonga.

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H has now raised the stakes ahead of the much-anticipated event. The Game announced that the winners of both the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will earn a world championship shot at the SummerSlam Premium Live Event against the reigning champion of their respective brands. Given the various new implications, Randy Orton has a strong case for why he should emerge victorious later this week in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Viper will look to create history by winning the King of the Ring for the first time in his decorated career.

There are a majority of reasons why the former WWE Champion needs to be crowned the 2024 King of the Ring.

A potential showdown with Cody Rhodes

Ever since Cody Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40, fans have been eagerly waiting for a major feud between Rhodes and his former Legacy mentor, Randy Orton.

Given their storied history, this potential matchup could headline SummerSlam this year, assuming Rhodes is still the champion going into the event.

Randy Orton should become WWE Champion again

Randy Orton suffered a serious back injury in 2022. Many people believed it could be the end of his career due to the concerning reports surrounding his condition. Hence, his return from the career-threatening injury last year was a relief for fans and the wrestling community alike.

With The Viper potentially in his final full-time run with the Stamford-based company, he deserves to win the world championship at least one more time before hanging up his boots.

Randy Orton needs to end the losing streak

Randy Orton has been on a losing streak at premium live events this year. These include defeats at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber: Perth, WrestleMania 40, and most recently at Backlash France earlier this month.

Therefore, being crowned the King of the Ring later this week would be the perfect way for Orton to get back to his winning ways and show everyone why he is still The Apex Predator of WWE.