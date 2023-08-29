Major WWE RAW star to switch brands and get closer to Roman Reigns? Exploring the potential

Roman Reigns has defeated numerous top names since adopting The Tribal Chief moniker in 2020. He recently bested his cousin, Jey Uso, at SummerSlam 2023, picking up another significant premium live event win over the latter. After the victory, Reigns seemingly has no credible challengers who can dethrone him as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown.

Before Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes attempted to take down The Tribal Chief. Unfortunately, he couldn't dethrone Reigns at WrestleMania 39 and was moved to WWE RAW as part of the 2023 Draft. Hence, The American Nightmare cannot pursue The Bloodline leader's coveted gold.

While Reigns is away from WWE TV, the company could quietly move Rhodes to the blue brand. The first step of the potential transition could take place at Payback 2023. The American Nightmare doesn't have a match at the premium live event but is set to appear on The Grayson Waller Effect. Up-and-coming SmackDown star Grayson Waller will host the talk show.

Talk shows on WWE programming usually lead to physical altercations between the stars involved. Hence, fans can expect Rhodes to kickstart a feud with Waller on SmackDown following their meeting at Payback. This could allow The American Nightmare to switch brands and eventually pursue Roman Reigns' title on the Road to WrestleMania 40.

Roman Reigns is set to break another WWE record

Since winning the Universal Championship at Payback 2020, Roman Reigns has held the title for 1000-plus days. He later secured the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 38, becoming the Undisputed Universal Champion.

On August 30, 2023, The Tribal Chief will become the first world champion to hold the gold for three years straight in over three decades.

The last time this happened was when Hulk Hogan held the world championship from January 23, 1984, to February 5, 1988.

