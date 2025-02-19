Major WWE star to attack John Cena at Elimination Chamber due to 'betrayal' by the legend? Possibility explored

John Cena announced himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This would be his second chance to secure a world championship match at WrestleMania 41. Previously, The Champ had the chance to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows at Royal Rumble, but Jey Uso won the men's Rumble match.

Speaking of Cena's Royal Rumble loss, he eliminated three superstars before being eliminated by Jey Uso. One of the superstars was Logan Paul, who seemed to believe that The Champ betrayed him by putting him over the top rope. In a vlog about his Royal Rumble experience, he claimed that Cena betrayed him, and he did not expect that considering Paul did Cena's show, and they drove around in a car for almost three hours.

Coming to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, both Cena and Paul would participate in it. If The Leader of Cenation eliminates the former United States Champion once again, it might push The Maverick to use the usual sleazy move to take out John Cena, i.e., he could use the brass knuckles to knock out The Champ, making it easier for others to eliminate him.

The Maverick did the same in the 2024 edition of the men's match. He faked an injury and then used brass knuckles to knock out Randy Orton.

What did Logan Paul say about John Cena eliminating him at Royal Rumble 2025?

Logan Paul shared the vlog of his Royal Rumble experience on his YouTube channel.

He claimed to have looked up to Cena all his life, and The Champ tossing him out like trash felt like a betrayal.

"I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena if I'm being honest. I've looked up to him my whole life and then he just tossed me out of the ring like I'm trash. I did his show, bro. We drove around in a car for three hours together, and he throws me over the rope?"

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to secure his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

