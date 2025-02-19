  • home icon
  • WWE
  • John Cena
  • Major WWE star to attack John Cena at Elimination Chamber due to 'betrayal' by the legend? Possibility explored

Major WWE star to attack John Cena at Elimination Chamber due to 'betrayal' by the legend? Possibility explored

By Shuvangi Sen Chaudhury
Modified Feb 19, 2025 10:28 GMT
John Cena announced his retirement tour at Money in the Bank 2024. [Images Source: WWE.com]
John Cena announced his retirement tour at Money in the Bank 2024 [Images Source: WWE.com]

John Cena announced himself for the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. This would be his second chance to secure a world championship match at WrestleMania 41. Previously, The Champ had the chance to punch his ticket to The Show of Shows at Royal Rumble, but Jey Uso won the men's Rumble match.

Ad

Speaking of Cena's Royal Rumble loss, he eliminated three superstars before being eliminated by Jey Uso. One of the superstars was Logan Paul, who seemed to believe that The Champ betrayed him by putting him over the top rope. In a vlog about his Royal Rumble experience, he claimed that Cena betrayed him, and he did not expect that considering Paul did Cena's show, and they drove around in a car for almost three hours.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Coming to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, both Cena and Paul would participate in it. If The Leader of Cenation eliminates the former United States Champion once again, it might push The Maverick to use the usual sleazy move to take out John Cena, i.e., he could use the brass knuckles to knock out The Champ, making it easier for others to eliminate him.

youtube-cover
Ad

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

The Maverick did the same in the 2024 edition of the men's match. He faked an injury and then used brass knuckles to knock out Randy Orton.

What did Logan Paul say about John Cena eliminating him at Royal Rumble 2025?

Logan Paul shared the vlog of his Royal Rumble experience on his YouTube channel.

He claimed to have looked up to Cena all his life, and The Champ tossing him out like trash felt like a betrayal.

Ad
"I feel a little bit betrayed by John Cena if I'm being honest. I've looked up to him my whole life and then he just tossed me out of the ring like I'm trash. I did his show, bro. We drove around in a car for three hours together, and he throws me over the rope?"
Ad

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to secure his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match.

Quick Links

Edited by Sanchari Bhattacharya
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी