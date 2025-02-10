Major WWE star to bring back his former gimmick after 12 years following a massive tease? Exploring the possibility 

WWE's landscape has changed monumentally in the past decade. Several superstars have propelled themselves to the top and the creative team has debuted new characters to ensure the quality of entertainment doesn't become stale.

Recently, the sports entertainment juggernaut has indicated a return for Sami Zayn's indie character, El Generico. He had portrayed the character following his debut in 2002, and found success as a performer in independent wrestling, especially with the "ole" chants!

Karrion Kross took to X/Twitter and released a video of him enquiring about Sami Zayn's condition. This comes after Kevin Owens executed a Piledriver on the former Intercontinental Champion last week.

In the skit, Kross mentions that he has sent the Honorary Uce a care package with a note and an El Generico mask. The duo have been seen interacting on WWE TV, with the former NXT Champion urging Sami Zayn to embrace his true self and take a trip to the dark side.

The last time Zayn sported the El Generico character was in 2013 in a Hart Legacy Wrestling match in Calgary, where he participated in a multi-man match.

WWE provided an update about Sami Zayn

Ahead of Royal Rumble, Kevin Owens had let Sami Zayn know that he was expecting his former best friend to extend a lending hand against The American Nightmare, just the way he helped Roman Reigns at Survivor Series: WarGames.

Unfortunately for The Prizefighter, Zayn did not save him from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' brutal assault at Royal Rumble 2025. On WWE RAW following the premium live event, KO launched an attack on The OG Bloodline member and finished him with a Package Piledriver, and Zayn had to be stretchered out.

As per Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett's update, the former Intercontinental Champion has suffered spinal compression and severe nerve damage, and there is no telling when he will be able to return to the squared circle.

