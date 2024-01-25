Major WWE star to cost The Judgment Day their titles following recent alliance? Exploring the possibility

Over the last few months, The Judgment Day has proven themself to be one of the strongest factions in WWE. Last year, every member of the stable apart from JD McDonagh held a title. Even now, while Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion, Damian Priest and Finn Balor hold the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

However, on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW, Balor and Damian will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano of DIY. While many believe The Judgment Day members will retain their titles, there is a chance a RAW Superstar could cost them.

The RAW Superstar who could do the same is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior formed an alliance with the heel faction in November 2023 for the WarGames match. However, for the last few weeks, McIntyre has been having a rivalry with Damian Priest, which led to the duo fighting each other in the main event of this week's RAW.

While Scottish Warrior won the match, he could further cause distraction during Judgment Day's title defense.

If The Scottish Warrior pulls off something like this, then it will significantly impact Judgment Day, as Rhea Ripley will be the only member in the faction to hold a title. It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming weeks on RAW.

R-Truth recently gave an interesting answer about who is the leader of The Judgment Day

Over the last few months, there have been plenty of speculations about who is the leader of The Judgment Day. While some believe it is Rhea Ripley, others say Damian Priest is the leader. Recently, R-Truth gave an interesting answer when he was asked who the leader of the heel faction is.

During an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, R-Truth mentioned that he couldn't reveal who the actual leader of The Judgment Day is because other members of the faction were watching the interview.

"We can't reveal who the leader of The Judgment Day is. Bill, you know they are watching, too, right? You know they are watching, too, right?" [From 00:43 to 00:55]

You can check out what R-Truth said to Bill Apter in the video below:

While Truth refused to reveal the name of the leader of Judgment Day, it will be interesting to see if the faction shows it at some point in the future. It will also be worth observing what the faction achieves leading up to WrestleMania 40.

