Major WWE star to return and rekindle old gimmick by assaulting Roman Reigns? Exploring the possibility

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, is seemingly unbeatable. The Tribal Chief just defended his coveted gold at Crown Jewel 2023 and managed to stand tall against a very promising LA Knight. Now, nobody is quite sure who Roman's next challenger could be.

However, there is a chance that a ghost from his past could be the one to challenge him next. Braun Strowman, a former Universal Champion in his own right, recently cryptically hinted that he may be returning sooner than many fans expect.

If The Monster Among Men is returning to WWE sooner rather than later, he may target the Head of the Table upon his anticipated comeback. Not only that, but he could do so by reverting back to his older and more destructive gimmick.

Braun Strowman was, at one point, best known for the chaos that he would bring to WWE programming. Be it lifting and flipping vehicles, tearing down sets, moving the ring, or dominating opponents in some fashion, Strowman always made an impact.

He could return to his violent and destructive ways by attacking Roman Reigns. He could do so in a vicious way backstage. For example, he could attack Reigns, perhaps using anything and everything nearby to slam on top of The Tribal Chief, including tables and scaffolding. Braun would certainly make his point clear in that instance.

Braun Strowman was in a tag team prior to his absence from WWE programming

The reason for Braun Strowman's absence from the Stamford-based promotion is due to an injury. He had to have surgery, which has, in turn, kept him out of action for much of the year. Prior to leaving WWE programming, Braun was on quite the roll.

The Monster Among Men was shockingly released back in 2021, but he was re-hired once Triple H took control of the creative direction of World Wrestling Entertainment. He made an instant splash on Friday Night SmackDown but found himself in a unique spot soon after. He began a story with Ricochet.

Braun and Ricochet had issues on-screen, but it led to the pair earning each other's respect. From there, the unlikely duo formed a tag team. Surprisingly, they had really good chemistry as a team and were seemingly destined to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles one day.

It remains unclear whether The Monster Among Men will return to Monday Night RAW and resume his tag team with Ricochet or pursue a solo run on SmackDown. If he is indeed on the red brand, perhaps he and The Human Highlight Reel could be the ones to dethrone The Judgment Day.

