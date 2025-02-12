Major WWE Superstar to cost Finn Balor the Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match on RAW? It’s not Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Finn Balor is gearing up for his Elimination Chamber qualifying match against Seth Rollins next week. While the inaugural Universal Champion is looking to get one step closer to being a world champion once again, there is a chance that he may lose the match because of another wrestler. Instead of Dominik Mysterio, however, the man to cost him the match could be AJ Styles.

The Phenomenal One made his return to the show on this week’s episode of RAW. While he was speaking to the WWE Universe, he was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio. The heel superstar told AJ Styles that the Monday Nights in the company were controlled by The Judgment Day. In response, Styles called him Rey Mysterio’s punk kid.

This led to the 27-year-old throwing hands at Styles. However, he failed to take AJ down. On the other hand, the two-time WWE Champion took Carlito down with a Phenomenal Forearm.

Since AJ Styles has yet to pay Dominik Mysterio back for attacking him, there is a chance that he could do so when Dom tries to help Finn Balor during his Elimination Chamber qualifier match. This could lead to The Prince getting distracted, allowing Seth Rollins to capitalize on it and win the bout. While this is a big possibility, all of this is speculation so far.

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio could face each other at WrestleMania 41

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio have not been seeing eye to eye for a long time now. The inaugural WWE Universal Champion has been actively picking fights with Dirty Dom in his attempt to take over the leadership of Judgment Day. Recently, the two collided over the injury of JD McDonagh while The Prince was away.

Mysterio is trying to convince Finn Balor that things are under control but the Irish wrestler isn’t ready to take his word for it. Moreover, when Dom suggested that the faction could recruit a new member while JD was out, the 43-year-old bitterly rejected the suggestion.

The constant disagreements and disrespectful attitude of Finn Balor could make Dominik Mysterio snap and turn on him in the future. Moreover, since Dom has been getting everything done for the heel crew, there is a chance that he could also recruit a new member behind The Prince’s back.

This could add more tensions between them and dilute the authority of the former Demon King. Thus, WWE could make The Judgment Day go through yet another split and pit Dom and Balor against each other at WrestleMania 41. It would be interesting to see what lies in the future for these two men.

