"Man HELL nah," "That would be so hilariously bad" - Fans disgusted at the thought of rumored match for Seth Rollins at WWE SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is heading into WWE Money in the Bank as the World Heavyweight Champion, and he could well hold the title till SummerSlam. A recent rumor states that Dominik Mysterio could challenge The Visionary for the title at SummerSlam, and fans aren’t too happy with the idea.

Finn Balor will face Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank. It looks like the two will have a solid contest before Rollins ultimately Stomps down The Prince to retain his title.

Meanwhile, Ex-Con Dom will face Cody Rhodes in a singles match at the show. He will have Rhea Ripley by his side, and the distractions could help Dominik win the match.

A recent rumor states that Dominik could challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam if he beats Cody Rhodes on July 1, 2023.

The rumor has received a mixed response from fans. Some want to see the match between the two as it would give the young star a mega push. Meanwhile, most fans are against the idea of having The Judgment Day member win against Cody and then get a title shot at SummerSlam.

Brock Lesnar could return at Money in the Bank to attack Cody Rhodes during his match against Dominik. That could give Dom a win over The American Nightmare that would push him into the title picture. The rumor could become a reality, especially if Finn Balor fails to defeat Seth Rollins on Saturday.

Dominik Mysterio’s first WWE match was against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam

WWE has a big story to tell when it comes to Dominik facing Seth Rollins at SummerSlam. The 26-year-old had his first in-ring match against The Visionary. He fought Seth in a Street Fight at SummerSlam 2020 amid his father’s rivalry with The Messiah.

While Dominik lost the contest, he received widespread praise for his work in the ring. Speaking to Inside The Ropes, the young WWE star revealed how he got booked to take on the current World Heavyweight Champion.

"When I was offered this opportunity against Seth [Rollins at SummerSlam 2020], I knew that if I turned it down, there wasn’t gonna be another opportunity like this (…) My dad told me, he was like, ‘This is completely up to you. If you wanna do it.’ He goes, ‘I can’t make your decision for you,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ma [sic] do it.’ I was like, ‘I don’t know if this thing is going to happen again or I’m going to get the shot.’ So I was like, ‘I’m gonna take it,’ and he was like, ‘Alright, you think you’re ready?’ I was like, ‘We’ll see.'"

WWE could build a storyline around Dominik’s first match and his unfinished story with The Visionary. That could be enough to have the two compete in a rematch at SummerSlam 2023.

Do you want to see Dominik Mysterio in the World Heavyweight Championship picture soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

