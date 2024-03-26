Massive announcement, heated confrontation, and more - 3 last-minute predictions for CM Punk's return on WWE RAW tonight

Amid his injury hiatus, CM Punk is all set to make his presence known on tonight's edition of Monday Night RAW, which is set to broadcast live from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. This is the same venue where the Best in the World made his earth-shaking WWE comeback at last year's Survivor Series Premium Live event.

With less than two weeks to go until this year's WrestleMania, the presence of Punk on tonight's show will indeed hold a major significance. With that said, let's have a look at the three last-minute predictions for the Second City Saint's return on WWE RAW tonight.

#3. CM Punk might announce his WrestleMania participation

Expand Tweet

One of the last-minute predictions regarding Punk's comeback on tonight's show is that the Best in the World might make an announcement leading to his participation at this year's Show of Shows. Punk's injury is seemingly a clear indication of his absence as a competitor from the squared circle.

However, there are other ways he could be involved, like being a special commentator or even the host of WrestleMania. So it's possible that upon his RAW return tonight, Punk might announce something similar to confirm his Mania involvement.

For those who might not know, in the past, CM Punk had been part of WWE's commentary table on multiple occasions.

#2. Drew McIntyre might confront CM Punk again

Expand Tweet

During his last appearance on the red brand, CM Punk was part of a segment featuring Drew McIntyre viciously attacking an injured Punk. Even after being on hiatus, the Scotsman trolled the veteran in many instances, which incorporated his social media posts.

So, with the Second City Saint making his comeback on tonight's Monday Night RAW, a scenario might unfold in which Drew once again confronts Punk. This time, the former WWE Champion might mock the Best in the World's absence from Mania and glorify his WrestleMania spot in the world title match.

Another confrontation between CM Punk and the Scottish Warrior will doubtless be a great way to set up a future feud when the 45-year-old makes his squared circle comeback.

#1. Punk might disclose himself as a special guest referee for WrestleMania 40

Expand Tweet

The heat & rivalry of CM Punk is not only limited to Drew McIntyre, but it extends to Seth Rollins as well. Earlier, there was a belief that the Best in the World would face the Visionary on the Grandest Stage of Them All. However, things didn't go as predicted, as Drew emerged the victor in the Men's Rumble match and Punk eventually suffered an injury.

However, with McIntyre and Rollins set to tie up at the Show of Shows, there's a chance Punk might declare himself the special guest referee for their world title bout.

The addition of the Voice of the Voiceless as the special guest referee in Drew vs. Seth will surely add an extra layer of anticipation among fans, considering Punk has heat with both stars.