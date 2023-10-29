Massive conspiracy unfolding with The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown? Analyzing the clues

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant factions in WWE. On SmackDown, the Roman Reigns-led faction has made quite a name for themselves. In fact, for a long time now, many felt Bloodline has been doing whatever they wanted on the blue brand.

While that could be deemed true in several cases, there is a chance the same might not work anymore. WWE's latest introduction of a personality on SmackDown could mark the end of The Bloodline's tyranny on the blue brand. The personality in question is Nick Aldis.

In the coming weeks, there is a chance that the Stamford-based promotion could book an angle that shows Aldis is plotting against The Bloodline. The reason why the SmackDown GM would do this can be attributed to an incident involving Aldis and a Samoan family member.

On December 17, 2022, Aldis faced Jacob Fatu for the HOG Heavyweight Title. However, the match did not go in the former's favor, as Fatu defeated him. As a result, WWE could pursue an angle in which the SmackDown GM has a grudge against the Samoan family due to the loss he faced.

It could also be a good way to add Fatu to the heel faction. Currently performing for Major League Wrestling, the Samoan family member has great potential. While this angle is speculative, it would be a good watch, especially if the Stamford-based promotion sign Jacob Fatu.

The Bloodline will have two members in action at Crown Jewel 2023

WWE's next big Premium Live Event is Crown Jewel, which will be hosted on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While the PLE will feature several big names, fans in the Middle Eastern country will be excited to see members from The Bloodline compete

At the event, the fans will first witness Solo Sikoa take on John Cena. For weeks now, a bout between the two was heavily rumored. Eventually, WWE confirmed the match earlier this week, and this is a perfect opportunity for Sikoa to prove his mettle against a veteran like Cena.

Next, in the main event of Crown Jewel, the WWE Universe will witness Roman Reigns represent The Bloodline as he defends his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight. Given how Knight disrespected Reigns on the latest edition of SmackDown, the latter would be itching to smash The Megastar.

While Jimmy Uso has not been booked in a match for the PLE, many expect him to interfere in the match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. If this happens and Jimmy does interfere, the entire Bloodline will be represented at Crown Jewel.