Massive name to cost Roman Reigns his title and join forces with 10-time champion to dethrone The Judgment Day? Exploring the possibility 

Roman Reigns is expected to lock horns with Randy Orton in a high-profile match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Royal Rumble 2024. However, he could lose his title to The Legend Killer due to a massive name betraying him.

The superstar in question is none other than Jimmy Uso. The Bloodline member could take offense to Roman Reigns' decision to crown Solo Sikoa as "The Tribal Heir" of The Bloodline and potentially betray him at Royal Rumble.

The former Tag Team Champion could turn face by helping Randy Orton defeat The Head of the Table to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. If that is indeed the case, he could potentially align with his win brother, Jey Uso, on WWE RAW.

While fans welcomed WWE's decision to move Jey to the red brand, the 10-time champion has not had the best of times on RAW. The former Bloodline member has failed to win several high-stakes one-on-one matches on the Monday night program. On top of that, Main Event Jey has arguably looked a bit directionless recently.

Expand Tweet

One way the company could help Jey regain momentum is by reuniting The Usos. The creative team could have Jimmy betray Reigns at Royal Rumble only to join forces with the 10-time champion on RAW. Following that, the duo could dethrone The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest as the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

However, these are speculations, and fans will have to wait and see how things unfold in the coming weeks.

Jimmy Uso attacked Jey Uso, helping Roman Reigns retain his title at SummerSlam 2023

In a shocking turn of events, Jimmy Uso betrayed Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023, helping Roman Reigns retain his gold. This left most WWE fans scratching their heads, including wrestling legend Matt Hardy, who was against the idea of the company splitting The Usos.

On an episode of his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy said splitting The Usos was "very WWE-ish," and he would not have booked Jimmy to betray Jey Uso.

"Maybe they have some ingenious plan worked out, and it's gonna turn into a story that blows us all away. I would rather not have seen Jimmy turn on Jey, in the big scheme of things. I loved the fact that the Usos had been such an important part of the story, I loved the fact that they had each other's back, and I loved that Jey ended up making the decision to step away from Roman Reigns and go with his brother. And just for Jimmy to come back, I mean, it's very WWE-ish, right?"

Expand Tweet

Do you want Jimmy Uso to betray Roman Reigns and align with Jey Uso? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.