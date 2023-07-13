Massive name to cost Roman Reigns his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring major swerve 

Roman Reigns will likely put his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line in a one-on-one contest against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. However, things may not end well for The Tribal Chief in his potential match against Main Event Jey as he could lose his title due to Solo Sikoa turning on him.

For those unaware, The Enforcer teased betraying Roman Reigns during the "Tribal Court" segment on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown. The segment saw Roman Reigns once again swerve The Usos before joining forces with The Enforcer to take out the former tag team champions.

However, amid all the chaos, there was a moment when Solo Sikoa glanced at The Tribal Chief's lei when fans screamed, "Put it on," indicating that he could be the next Head of the Table. It seemed as if the former NXT North American Champion was considering taking the lei for himself. But that didn't happen.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't be wrong to say that WWE has seemingly planted the seeds of Solo's betrayal, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Stamford-based promotion pulls the trigger at SummerSlam 2023.

The creative team could have The Enforcer turn on The Tribal Chief during his potential match against Jey Uso to cost him his title at the Biggest Party of the Summer. This angle would not only leave fans shell-shocked but also lay down the foundations for a massive feud between The Tribal Chief and The Enforcer.

Solo Sikoa could reportedly lock horns with Roman Reigns shortly

A report has revealed that the recent turmoil in The Bloodline could eventually lead to Roman Reigns squaring off against Solo Sikoa inside the squared circle.

The Enforcer has been impressive in his short WWE career so far. Solo Sikoa has proven his worth inside the ring, steamrolling past several WWE talents with ease. WWE has also booked the 30-year-old star as a dominant force since his main roster debut last year.

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shed light on WWE's booking of The Enforcer. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, he said:

"They're building Solo the right way, taking their time. Again, the people, the fans' brains are working overtime. When you think about these guys and then you say Gunther vs. Solo, well, I would be interested in that right now just to see what they do with it. Cody vs. Solo, I'd be interested in that too. So they're getting these individual babyfaces over, individual heels over, and if they pace this correctly, that could take them well past the year, well past WrestleMania next year."

Will Solo Sikoa be the next to turn his back on Reigns? Only time will tell.

