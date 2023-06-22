Massive name to return after 237 days to help Logan Paul win the WWE Money in the Bank Ladder Match? Exploring major swerve 

Logan Paul returned on the latest episode of WWE RAW to announce that he will compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 1.

Besides The Maverick, the high-profile match will feature Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, Santos Escobar, Butch, LA Knight, and Damian Priest. However, this could turn into something more as WWE could have a major swerve in store for the fans at the premium live event.

With Logan in the men's ladder match, the odds of his younger brother, Jake Paul, interfering in the high-profile encounter can't be ruled out. The social media star could make his presence felt during the contest to help The Maverick win the coveted briefcase.

Jake's last appearance on WWE TV came at Crown Jewel 2022, where the 26-year-old star surprisingly showed up during Logan Paul's match against Roman Reigns. The professional boxer helped his brother fend off The Bloodline.

Given how he has aided his brother inside the WWE ring in the past, Jake could once again come to Logan's rescue at MITB. The creative team could have The Problem Child appear at the event to help Logan prevail over the rest of the competition in the ladder match.

Wrestling veteran feels Logan Paul could win a world title in WWE

Logan Paul has made a name for himself in WWE, thanks to his incredible work on the mic and inside the squared circle. The 28-year-old star's pro wrestling career has skyrocketed since his feud against Roman Reigns last year.

The Maverick doesn't shy away from expressing himself in the ring and has the potential to go toe-to-toe against any big name. His recent outings have earned him massive praise from fans and critics alike, with wrestling veteran Konnan touting him as a future champion.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan addressed the possibility of The Maverick becoming a future world champion.

"Well, I think that bro, the guys had what, three matches, four, they've all been great. Imagine this guy with a year under his belt. I could see him one day carrying the belt [world title] because you won't look at him as a YouTube star anymore. He's a wrestler that was a YouTube star or is a YouTube star, you know what I'm saying. Because he can talk, he's got charisma, he's smart, he does creative sh*t, he does crazy sh*t, and he can wrestle. For a guy with only four [five] matches, it's incredible."

