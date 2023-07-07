Massive name to turn heel for the first time since returning to WWE? Exploring potential surprise

Since returning to WWE, Cody Rhodes has been vocal about his goal to succeed where his father failed and win a World Championship. This caused many people to predict that he would triumph at WrestleMania. However, Roman Reigns retained the crown once again to extend his generational run as champion.

The following night on RAW, while Rhodes was recovering from his defeat and attempting to move past it, Brock Lesnar handed The American Nightmare another blow.

It all started with an unforeseen assault from Brock Lesnar on Cody Rhodes, and the two have since gone on to have a heated feud that will culminate in a third match at SummerSlam 2023. The Hottest Party of Summer will be the perfect venue to bring their rivalry to a close.

Considering how Rhodes is currently going through hard times similar to those that his father Dusty Rhodes experienced, What if he goes into SummerSlam and gets dominated by Lesnar? His failure to defeat Brock Lesnar and dethrone Roman Reigns may drive him to the dark side. Worse yet, what if there is no way out for The American Nightmare unless he turns his back on the fans?

In another outcome, as Rhodes defeats Lesnar, he loses a piece of himself and is unable to regain it, and we witness Cody Rhodes turn into a full-fledged villain. He's no stranger to playing the bad guy in WWE, either. For most of his time in Randy Orton's Legacy, Rhodes acted as the villain. Later on, he adopted the heel character of Dashing Cody Rhodes.

Only time will tell what the endgame of his feud with The Beast Incarnate is. Let's just wait and watch.

Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns is reportedly set to headline WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes is considered to be the top babyface at the moment. He has established himself as a huge draw for WWE. The company has benefited greatly from Rhodes' return, with RAW ratings skyrocketing and house show attendance increasing significantly.

It seems like a rematch between Roman Reigns and Rhodes, in which Rhodes completes his redemption story, is the direction WWE is heading to. According to a recent report, WrestleMania 40's main event will be centered around Rhodes, and If WWE wants to rely on anyone other than The Tribal Chief to carry the company, look no further than The American Nightmare.

