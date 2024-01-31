Massive stir-up to impact LWO’s future on SmackDown? Analyzing the possibility

On SmackDown, the Latino World Order is going through a tough time. While LWO was thriving earlier, things took a drastic turn after Santos Escobar betrayed Rey Mysterio at the 2023 Crown Jewel since the faction has been at war with Escobars' Legado Del Fantasma.

While their rivalry continues on SmackDown, there is a chance that a huge roster stir-up could affect the future of the Latino World Order in the coming weeks. This roster stir-up could witness an LWO member walk out of the faction instead of a new member.

The stir-up in question involves Zelina Vega moving to RAW. On the recent episode of the red brand, Andrade teased Vega's move to RAW after he told Nick Aldis to say hello to her on his behalf. He hinted at his possible reunion with Vega on RAW.

Hence, if this happens, LWO will have to find a replacement for Vega, and the same could be done by recruiting Roxanne Perez. For a long time, fans have wanted to see her on the main roster. This could be the perfect opportunity for WWE to grant the same.

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble match witnessed stiff competition as fans saw Naomi's return and the in-ring debut of Jade Cargill. Another tough competitor in this match who had a good chance of winning the competition was SmackDown star Zelina Vega.

Despite her efforts, Vega was unable to win the competition. After Royal Rumble ended, the LWO member shared a message with her fans. On Twitter/X, Vega shared an image of her shoes. The SmackDown star added that she will continue fighting moving forward.

"My shoes from last night.. I bring my Dad, PR🇵🇷 and NY🗽 with me every step of the way, literally. No edits or filters.. I thought that little shine was hauntingly beautiful so.. My fight continues..@WWE," she wrote.

You can check what Zelina Vega wrote in her tweet below:

Despite Vega's inability to achieve her desired results, her future in WWE seems bright, given her skill set. It will be interesting to see how the promotion pushed her toward WrestleMania 40.

