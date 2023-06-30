Massive WWE Money in the Bank 2023 surprise saved from getting spoiled? Viral photo analyzed

We are just a few days away from this year's Money in the Bank, which is scheduled to take place on July 1st at The O2 Arena in London, England. The event is generating significant excitement among the WWE Universe, with fans eagerly anticipating potential surprises and returns.

Recently, a photo surfaced on the internet featuring superstars who were flying over to London for the event. The photo includes Imperium, Matt Riddle, Otis, Ricochet, and Damian Priest. Some fans have speculated that the photo has been edited to remove a person standing between Gunther and Giovanni Vinci. Upon closer analysis, it appears that the ear of the removed person is still partially visible.

This leads to speculation about a potential return being spoiled, but it doesn't appear so. According to Xero News, the person who is being removed from the picture is a cabin crew member. The viral photo belongs to a post from Reddit.

So it appears that the viral photo hasn't spoiled any potential surprises for the upcoming show. Rather, the friend of the user who originally shared the image was simply removed using a magic eraser tool in Photoshop.

Potential returns at Money in the Bank 2023

For those unaware, there are already multiple WWE Superstars who are rumored to be making their returns at MITB 2023. The rumored names on the list include superstars such as Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and more.

There is speculation that Randy Orton could make his comeback and initiate a feud with Matt Riddle, potentially leading to a rivalry between the two former RK-Bro partners. Brock Lesnar is rumored to interfere in Cody Rhodes' match, setting up a trilogy showdown at SummerSlam 2023. The Scottish Warrior, Drew McIntyre, is also rumored to make a long-awaited comeback in front of his countrymen in the UK.

Additionally, John Cena has been spotted in London, possibly for a movie shoot. Lastly, Brandi Rhodes will likely make her return, potentially accompanying Cody Rhodes as an equalizer in his match against Dominik Mysterio.

Money in the Bank 2023 is shaping up to be an exciting event for the WWE Universe, with the highly anticipated Bloodline Civil War Match as the main event.

In addition, the traditional Money in the Bank ladder matches are set to provide thrilling moments. The World Heavyweight Championship match between Seth Rollins and Finn Balor is also scheduled to be on the show.

With the potential for surprises and unexpected twists, fans are eagerly anticipating how the events will unfold at the Money in the Bank 2023.

