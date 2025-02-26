Matt Hardy to target 14-time WWE champion to settle unfinished business? Chances explored

Former WWE Superstar Matt Hardy recently returned to the sports entertainment giant. The star teamed up with his brother Jeff Hardy to defeat Myles Borne and Tavion Heights on NXT.

After finding success on the third brand, perhaps Big Money Matt could head to the main roster and target Randy Orton to settle some unfinished business with his former adversary. The Viper was supposed to face Matt Hardy in a No Holds Barred match back in 2020. However, the former Broken Matt wasn’t medically cleared to compete.

Despite his injuries, Hardy repeatedly insisted on facing Orton. This resulted in The Apex Predator attacking the 10-time WWE Tag Team Champion and then finishing him off with two Con-Chair-Tos against the steel steps.

Moments ahead of this vicious attack, the 14-time World Champion had apologized to Hardy, who was released from the company shortly after, making it look like Orton was responsible for the 50-year-old’s exit in kayfabe.

Considering the Stamford-based promotion now has main roster plans for The Hardy Boyz, Big Money Matt could target Randy Orton.

Given that The Viper would also be returning from an injury, Matt Hardy would have the perfect opportunity to attack him, specifically his previously injured back. While this is a possibility, it is all speculation so far.

Matt Hardy could also help Jeff Hardy retire a three-time World Heavyweight Champion

Just like Matt Hardy, his brother Jeff also has a score to settle, but his conflict lies with CM Punk. The two wrestlers notably feuded over the World Heavyweight Championship back in 2008 with Punk winning the title. Additionally, The Charismatic Enigma was released shortly after as well.

Speaking to Fightful, The Hardy Boyz stated that they wish to end their careers in WWE. Additionally, Jeff noted that he wanted to retire CM Punk before he hung up his boots and got inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Since The Second City Saint is a babyface right now, The Charismatic Enigma could team up with his brother to corner him. Thus, Punk would face the perfect synergy of The Hardy Boyz as a heel team.

It will certainly be interesting to see what lies ahead for the legendary tag team.

