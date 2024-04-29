Matt Riddle, Jon Moxley, and 2 other former WWE stars who won World Titles recently

Pro wrestlers who make it to WWE almost instantly climb a ladder that brings them immense exposure and experience. Owing to this, several World Wrestling Entertainment superstars also reach great heights in other promotions.

Recently, however, several ex-wrestlers of the Stamford-based promotion have claimed the top gold in other companies. Here are four former superstars who have dominated outside the boundaries of WWE.

#4. Jon Moxley clinches the IWGP title

Jon Moxley, the former Dean Ambrose of WWE, has become the top titleholder in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. The Purveyor of Violence overcame Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship after a fiery match against his opponent.

His rise to the top of the Japanese promotion comes almost at the same time his old Shield brothers, Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, lost their titles at WrestleMania XL. With this win, the hard-hitting Moxley will look forward to another long and successful run.

#3. Released from WWE, Matt Riddle opens and closes a title reign

Ex-WWE fighter Matt Riddle was fired from the Stamford-based promotion last year as part of the budget cuts introduced by TKO. The former MMA stalwart was part of the RK-Bro tag team and wrestled alongside The Viper Randy Orton.

The barefooted fighter had clinched the NJPW World Television Championship but failed to defend it in a close contest against Zack Sabre Jr. Although he is no longer a champion, he possessed the top gold almost at the same time as other former World Wrestling Entertainment counterparts. He had a reign of 49 days.

#2. Former WWE star Swerve Strickland rules AEW

Swerve Strickland finally struck gold and won the AEW World Championship after several months of grueling work. The former superstar had been constantly getting the short end of the stick owing to several compounding losses on his record. However, he still has a lot of reputation to build.

Unlike how champions are traditionally celebrated after winning the top gold, Strickland accepted a singles match straightaway. While he has the AEW title now, Swerve will likely continue doing what he does best: building clout.

#1. Dolph Ziggler wins big as Nic Nemeth

Dolph Ziggler perhaps inspired the most shock when the Stamford-based promotion released several of its pro wrestlers. Ziggler had loyally worked for the company for 19 long years. Recently, however, the ‘Most Wanted’ wrestler is on a cruise of success. The 43-year-old defeated Alberto El Patron and captured the AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXII: Monterrey on April 27.

Nemeth is also enjoying top status in TNA as well as NJPW, where he is also holding the IGWP Global Heavyweight Championship. Thus, he is currently the most accomplished former WWE star.

