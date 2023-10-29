Matthew Perry tragically passes away aged 54: How did WWE announcer Kayla Braxton react?

The death of actor Matthew Perry has sent the WWE Universe, and the rest of the world, into shock. On October 28, 2023, Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his residence in Los Angeles. While investigations are going on, as per police sources the actor died due to drowning.

Perry's death has made several people around the world extremely sad. After all, he was loved by many due to his role as Chandler Bing, in the popular sitcom named 'Friends.' While many fans and celebrities poured in their tributes, WWE personality Kayla Braxton also reacted to Perry's death.

On social media platform X, Braxton wrote a tweet in which she expressed her shock about Perry's death. The WWE personality wrote the actor's death was sad. She also added that losing the 'Friends' star felt like a personal loss. Kayla Braxton wrote:

Omg Matthew Perry!?! What! This is so sad. This feels like a personal loss."

You can check out what Kayla Braxton wrote in the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Braxton's tweet is indicative of how much Perry was loved all around the world. Naturally, the popular actor's loss is something the world won't be able to get over for quite a while. Like Braxton, former WWE Superstar Mick Foley also reacted to the late actor's death.

Mick Foley reacts to Matthew Perry's death

While several WWE Superstars reacted to the news of Matthew Perry's death, WWE legend Mick Foley paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor. On X, fka Twitter, Foley posted a long message that garnered emotional reactions from several fans.

In his tweet, the former WWE Hardcore Champion mentioned he was sorry to hear about Perry's death. Foley added he is a massive fan of 'Friends,' and had been wearing the show's merchandise for the last two days. The popular wrestler also added he identified with Perry's character Chandler the most.

"RIP MATTHEW PERRY. I am really so sorry to hear of the death of actor Matthew Perry. I am such a big fan of #Friends. (I’ve been wearing a 'Friends' shirt the past two days,) and Perry’s Chandler Bing character was the one I identified with most. My heart goes out to his family, friends and his many fans. #RIPMatthewPerry," wrote Foley.

Expand Tweet

Like Mick Foley, plenty of wrestling stars and fans had only good things to say about Perry. While the actor might not be alive, his legacy will continue to live on through his fans.