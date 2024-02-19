Megastar to walk out and betray his partner during tag-team match against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins? Chances explored

Rumours are swirling suggesting that Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will team up to face The Rock and Roman Reigns in a massive tag-team match at WrestleMania 40. The Brahma Bull officially joined The Bloodline on SmackDown this week while Seth Rollins promised to be Cody's 'Shield' on RAW.

While Rhodes vs Reigns is locked in fo Night Two of WrestleMania 40, a tag team match will likely main-event the first night. However, while The Rock and Reigns seem to be on the same page as of now, that might not be the case by the time WrestleMania rolls around.

During the build-up to the grand event, Roman Reigns could get exceedingly frustrated with The Rock constantly overshadowing him. Tired of being treated as a side act, The Tribal Chief might decide to betray The Rock during their tag team match by walking out and leaving The Great One to fend for himself.

The WWE Universal Champion could then give the excuse that he didn't want to get injured during the match before his title defence on Night Two. This could also begin the rivalry between the two family members.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are set to appear at Elimination Chamber

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins are confirmed to compete at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 in Perth, Australia. The premium live event will be broadcast live from Optus Stadium on February 24. Grayson Waller confirmed that they will be guests on his show 'The Grayson Waller Effect'.

"So before they have to start worrying about finishing stories, or worrying about The Rock or The Tribal Chief, let's take some stress off of these guys' shoulders, and give them a gift. Something that everyone wants but not everyone gets, the Grayson Waller rub. So Australia get ready for the biggest Grayson Waller Effect in history with my guests, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, and the winner of the 2024 Royal Rumble Cody Rhodes," said Waller on The Bump

During WWE RAW this past Monday night, there was a notable exchange between Rhodes and Rollins. The World Heavyweight Champion interrupted Cody Rhodes to offer support, suggesting he wouldn't have to face The Rock and Roman Reigns alone.