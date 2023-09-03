Michael Cole mentioned top AEW star at WWE Payback 2023: What did he say?

WWE Payback 2023 featured some unexpected twists and turns during the show, including John Cena's role as the host and special guest referee for the Miz vs. LA Knight match. Before this match, Cena mentioned that while he's done everything in the company he could, he'd never been a host before, making it his first time hosting a WWE show.

However, Cena got interrupted by the Miz, and during this heated confrontation, LA Knight made his way into the ring to start the bout. Eventually, the match between Knight and Miz began and during the match, Michael Cole, in commentary, made a reference to Bryan Danielson, who recently made his return to AEW.

Cole mentioned this reference in his commentary while the Miz was delivering kicks to the chest of LA Knight. Corey Graves referred to the Miz's kicks as "world-famous IT kicks," but Cole countered that, suggesting that these kicks were borrowed from someone else.

Expand Tweet

For context, Bryan Danielson was known for his "Yes kicks," which involved similar chest kicks during his time in WWE. The Miz began using these kicks as a way to mock Bryan Danielson during their feud.

Despite Bryan Danielson's departure from WWE and his move to All Elite Wrestling, the Miz has continued to incorporate these kicks into his moveset. This reference to Bryan Danielson is not the first time WWE has acknowledged his departure. The Miz has frequently mentioned Bryan Danielson, when mocking his opponents, and reminding them of how Bryan left WWE after their feud.

Additionally, Bryan Danielson's return to AEW was recently announced during AEW Collision, where he is set to face Ricky Starks in a Strap match at AEW All Out 2023. Danielson's return to AEW has certainly generated significant buzz in the world of professional wrestling.

Who won the match between LA Knight and Miz at Payback 2023?

The match between LA Knight and The Miz at Payback 2023 delivered some classic action, and the involvement of John Cena added an extra layer of excitement at Payback 2023. Cena even had heated confrontations with both Miz and Knight during the match.

In the end, the self-proclaimed Megastar, LA Knight emerged victorious. After the match, there was a notable moment on the entrance ramp where John Cena lifted the hand of LA Knight. This gesture appears to be a torch-passing moment from the 16-time World Champion to the rising star, LA Knight.

The significance of this moment suggests that WWE might have plans to elevate and push LA Knight to a higher level in the company following his victory at Payback 2023.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here