Missing WWE RAW superstar to finally return after 119 days this week? Massive hints explored

WWE RAW is set to air live from the Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The show should be an interesting one, as the Sports Entertainment juggernaut is just a handful of weeks until their next premium live event, which will be Fastlane.

While a handful of interesting matches and segments have been announced for this week's RAW, many fans are also hoping for the surprise return of a former NXT Champion. More specifically, fans are hoping to see Johnny Gargano finally re-appear on Monday Night RAW after months away.

The former North American Champion hasn't appeared on the red brand since he competed in a battle royal back in May. Since that bout, he hasn't been in active competition, week to week, on RAW since March. There are hints that his status could change, however.

Most notably, Johnny Wrestling appeared at a live event this past Saturday night. The talented star ultimately lost to the towering Omos, thanks to outside interference, as opposed to simply being squashed. In theory, that's certainly a positive sign.

Beyond that, many fans have been hoping for a return of DIY, a team featuring Johnny and Tommaso Ciampa. The Blackheart was shown walking into Adam Pearce's office during WWE RAW last week, perhaps foreshadowing Gargano's impending return.

Cody Rhodes will return to WWE RAW

While it remains to be seen whether Johnny Wrestling finally returns to WWE programming or not yet, Monday Night RAW is still sure to be a stacked show. A major Women's World Championship bout is set to take place, along with a celebration featuring Gunther.

Perhaps most interesting will be the Monday Night RAW return of Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has been a hot subject for wrestling fans regarding a few recent decisions both he and WWE have made.

Cody hasn't had a notable feud since his rivalry with Brock Lesnar ended. He helped friends combat The Judgment Day and then appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect during Payback. It was there that he revealed he had a hand in helping Jey Uso secure a spot on RAW.

Despite questioning if the move he made was the right one, Cody wasn't around during last week's show to address the fallout of Uso's RAW arrival. Now, however, he could potentially interact with one of the men who stood in the way of him finishing the story.

Cody could also potentially start a new feud altogether. There's also a chance that he may be saying goodbye to the red brand, as Pearce noted that a wrestler is being traded to SmackDown in Jey's place. Could it be The American Nightmare?

